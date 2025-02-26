The Stadler Rail subway train in Berlin. (archive picture) sda

Stadler Rail is facing challenges in Berlin and is relying on a savings program to secure jobs. The workforce is to help stabilize the situation by foregoing wages and reducing working hours.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Stadler Rail is struggling with delays despite winning a major contract from Berliner Verkehrsbetriebe in 2019.

This is due to legal disputes, the consequences of the pandemic and software problems.

These challenges forced CEO Peter Spuhler to lower the annual targets in November 2024.

This led to cost-cutting measures such as salary sacrifices and reduced working hours for the 2,000 employees in Berlin. Show more

Stadler Rail has problems in Berlin. Even though everything looked so good: Peter Spuhler's (66) company from Bussnang TG won an important contract from Berlin's public transport operator (BVG) in 2019.

However, more and more problems followed: First, French competitor Alstom lodged an objection, then there were production disruptions due to the corona pandemic and finally a software error.

So far, only 400 of the 1500 trains ordered have been delivered. The plant in Berlin-Pankow is therefore not fully utilized. These circumstances had a negative impact on the annual result for 2024.

This forced Spuhler Rail to lower its annual targets last November. The 2,000 employees at the plant in Pankow were called to a works meeting on Monday to be informed about the necessary measures, as the "Berliner Zeitung" writes.

Site to be secured in the long term

The workforce - from assembly to management level - has been asked to contribute to stabilization by waiving wages and reducing working hours. These measures are intended to help avoid redundancies and ensure the site's competitiveness.

Stadler Rail emphasizes that global economic crises and the decline of industry in Germany require rapid action. Despite good capacity utilization and important projects for the future, the company is facing financial difficulties.

In order to keep up with international competition, costs must be reduced and processes improved. The aim is to secure the site in the long term.

Talks are planned with employee representatives and the IG Metall trade union to discuss the measures. Jure Mikolčić, Head of Stadler Germany, emphasizes the need for drastic measures to ensure competitiveness.

Wage cuts instead of redundancies

Stadler has been producing at the plant in Pankow since 2001, and the workforce has grown from 197 to 2000 employees. 100 million euros have already been invested.

Costs must now be cut quickly in order to secure the future of the site. Factory boss Jörg Nuttelmann says that there is no alternative to these measures to prevent redundancies. A significant contribution from employees is required to successfully implement the measures.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.

More videos from this section