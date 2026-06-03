A man from Australia has been banned from approaching Norwegian Princess Ingrid Alexandra for two years after he wrote a card to the 22-year-old, according to media reports.

A court issued a no-contact order against the 63-year-old, as reported by the "Sydney Morning Herald". He is also banned from entering the University of Sydney for two years. The hereditary princess is currently studying international relations and political economy there.

He had written Ingrid Alexandra a card to "ask for her friendship", the newspaper quoted the Australian as saying. "It was in no way threatening," he said. He considers the princess to be a nice person and did not want to upset her.

According to the information, he had suggested some events to the Norwegian on the map that might interest her after meeting her at an event beforehand. He had apologized to Ingrid Alexandra for the incident via a third person.

After the court appearance, the Australian got into an altercation with a photographer and was taken away by police officers, the report continued. He was subsequently released on bail.

Princess back home because of sick Mette-Marit

Princess Ingrid Alexandra has since landed back in Oslo, according to Norwegian media. Her father, Crown Prince Haakon, had previously announced that his daughter would be interrupting her stay in Australia to be with her mother.

Crown Princess Mette-Marit suffers from a serious lung disease. According to the court, her condition has deteriorated considerably in recent months. To support his wife, Haakon shortened an official visit to Japan this week by one day.

"I think the whole of Norway feels for the family that is gathering around the Crown Princess," said Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre on Tuesday afternoon on the sidelines of an appointment. He himself had noticed that the Crown Princess was feeling worse.