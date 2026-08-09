Kosovo's acting Prime Minister Albin Kurti was physically assaulted in his country's parliament because of his stalling tactics during negotiations. Time Kadrijaj, a member of parliament from the small opposition party AAK (Alliance for the Future of Kosovo), threw eggs at the prime minister, according to media reports in the capital, Pristina. The 61-year-old trained physician was exasperated because Kurti had once again postponed an attempt to hold a constituent session of the National Assembly following the last parliamentary election on June 7. Kurti asked for time to continue coalition negotiations.

ARCHIVE – Albin Kurti, chairman of the Vetevendosje political party, addresses his supporters following the preliminary results of the parliamentary elections in the Kosovar capital, Pristina. Photo: Visar Kryeziu/AP/dpa

In Kosovo, a former province of Serbia that declared its independence only in 2008 following a bloody war, the political situation has been deadlocked for a good year and a half. During this period, there have been three parliamentary elections. In the regular election in February 2025, Kurtis’s party, Vetevendosje (Self-Determination), lost its absolute majority but remained the strongest party. Since efforts to form a government failed despite months of negotiations, early elections were held in December 2025.

The largest party does not have an absolute majority

The third parliamentary election in June of this year became necessary because the previous parliament was unable to elect a new head of state by the deadline. This was due to a lack of the quorum required by the constitution. Kurtis’s party, Vetevendosje, still does not have an absolute majority: it holds 53 of the 120 seats—four fewer than in the last election in December 2025.

Kurti is currently continuing his search for coalition partners with whom he could at least agree on the appointment of the Speaker of Parliament, so that the new parliament can be constituted. The Constitutional Court had set a 30-day deadline for this, which began on July 8, the date of the official confirmation of the election results, and has now expired. In addition, the 60-day period within which Parliament must elect a new head of state began on August 6.

Other opposition parties also condemned Kurti’s delaying tactics. “Kurti treats Parliament as his personal property,” railed Enver Hoxhaj, a member of Parliament from the Democratic Party (PDK) and former deputy prime minister (2017–2019).