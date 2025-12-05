Buildings like jazz music: star architect Frank Gehry is dead - Gallery Frank Gehry saw himself as an artist. (archive picture) Image: dpa The star architect has died at the age of 96. (archive picture) Image: dpa The Louis Vuitton Foundation for Creation in Paris. (archive photo) Image: dpa The "Neuer Zollhof" building ensemble in Düsseldorf. (archive photo) Image: dpa The Vitra Design Museum in Weil am Rhein. (archive photo) Image: dpa The Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles. (archive picture) Image: dpa The Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao. (archive picture) Image: dpa Buildings like jazz music: star architect Frank Gehry is dead - Gallery Frank Gehry saw himself as an artist. (archive picture) Image: dpa The star architect has died at the age of 96. (archive picture) Image: dpa The Louis Vuitton Foundation for Creation in Paris. (archive photo) Image: dpa The "Neuer Zollhof" building ensemble in Düsseldorf. (archive photo) Image: dpa The Vitra Design Museum in Weil am Rhein. (archive photo) Image: dpa The Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles. (archive picture) Image: dpa The Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao. (archive picture) Image: dpa

The Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao, the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles and the Neuer Zollhof in Düsseldorf: Frank Gehry created iconic buildings all over the world. Now the architect has died at the age of 96.

The US-Canadian died on Friday at the age of 96 in his home in Santa Monica, California, his office announced.

Gehry had become world-famous with the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao and the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles. Show more

If Frank Gehry had not dedicated his life to architecture, he might have become a first-class jazz musician. As in jazz, Gehry's buildings are often characterized by wild and crooked shapes, spontaneous inspiration and the art of improvisation. Gehry left his unmistakable signature all over the world and countered the overly harmonious, angular and clear buildings of modernism with his sculptures in the form of fantastically shaped houses.

Now, at the age of 96, the star architect has died at his home in Santa Monica after a brief respiratory illness, as his colleague Meaghan Lloyd told the German Press Agency.

At first glance, his buildings appear to have fallen from a parallel world with different laws of gravity. Shimmering and glittering, they curve into the sky with titanium shells. Gehry's post-modern construction methods inspired enthusiasm right from the start because they reversed the design principle "Form Follows Function" propagated by the Bauhaus design school: Form, as Gehry showed, by no means has to follow function. Form itself can dominate a building and be effective in its own right.

Famous buildings follow a rhythm

This is also the case with the Guggenheim Museum (1997) in Bilbao, Spain, and the Disney Concert Hall (2003) in California, which are among Gehry's most famous projects. Viewed individually, the fragments of these buildings appear disorganized and chaotic, yet they follow a rhythm.

The Spanish Guggenheim - a deconstructivist, sparkling marvel made of glass, titanium and limestone - is still a popular tourist destination today and also inspires people who are otherwise less interested in architecture. Architect Philip Johnson described it as "the greatest building of our time". Because of the many cultural pilgrims, there was soon talk of the "Bilbao effect".

According to Gehry, he built 20 to 30 models for each project. He crumpled up cardboard or tore up paper and glued the scraps together. Gehry's own technology company for design software was born out of his constant search for ways to bring these complex geometric structures into the world in a cost-effective and stable way. Using the first idea that came along or not delivering the best possible performance was "not fair", he said. And the star architect advised treating all projects equally: "No matter how small a project may be, treat it as if it were the most important."

These projects are among Gehry's most important

Vitra Design Museum in Weil am Rhein (1989)

Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao (1997)

Neuer Zollhof in Düsseldorf (1999)

Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles (2003)

Marta Herford in Herford (2005)

Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris (2014)

LUMA Tower in Arles (2021)

He also took smaller projects seriously: in 1977, he designed his two-storey house in the traditional bungalow style near Los Angeles: he stripped the building down to the frame and encased it in wire mesh fencing and corrugated iron. The house looked as if it had exploded.

Gehry soon went on to build buildings all over the world, such as the Fish Pavilion for the Olympic Games in Barcelona (1992), the Cinémathèque Francaise in Paris (1994) and the Dancing House in Prague (1996).

It all began with his grandmother's wood waste

Gehry was born Ephraim Owen Goldberg in Toronto, Canada, in 1929. His parents were Jewish immigrants from Poland. "I grew up in this city until I was 17 - there's a lot of emotional stuff attached to it," Gehry told Deutsche Presse-Agentur when he redesigned the Art Gallery of Ontario there in 2008. His grandmother and he had built small houses and towns with scraps of wood when he was a child. "I don't know why she did it, but it became my life," said Gehry.

But it was much more than just building, it was visual art with the help of structural engineers, engineers, designers and investors. Gehry described new commissions as "sculpture-objects", as "spatial containers, a space with light and air". Today, Gehry's signature can be seen all over the world: the Louis Vuitton Foundation in Paris, the Biomuseo in Panama and the Guggenheim Museum in Abu Dhabi, which is expected to open next year after a long construction period and many delays.

Like every great artist, Gehry also had some critics who dismissed his buildings as the sinfully expensive gimmicks of an egocentric who just wanted to put on a big show. "98 percent of what is built and designed in our world is pure shit," said Gehry in 2014 when a journalist presented him with this criticism - and raised his middle finger. "There is no sense of design or respect for humanity or anything else," he criticized. The man himself could sometimes be as eccentric and expansive as Gehry's buildings.