He documented human misery with his war reportages and the beauty of the earth with his impressive nature photography. Now the Brazilian has died at the age of 81.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The world-famous photographer and environmental activist Sebastião Salgado has died at the age of 81.

Salgado succumbed to the consequences of "severe leukemia", his family announced on Friday.

Salgado became famous for his pictures of the war in Iraq and the genocide in Rwanda, of refugee flows in Africa and inhumane working conditions in Latin America. Show more

Sebastião Salgado has documented human suffering and captured the beauty of nature with his camera. For years, he photographed stirring social reportages in war zones and refugee camps, before turning to nature photography and campaigning for more environmental protection with impressive landscapes and intense images of animals. Now the Brazilian has died at the age of 81.

Salgado became famous for his images of the Iraq war and the genocide in Rwanda, of refugee flows in Africa and inhumane working conditions in Latin America. Despite the misery, his pictures are of disturbing beauty. The workers extracting a little gold from the earth under the harshest conditions in the Serra Pelada mine in Brazil are perfectly composed, right down to the wrinkles in their mud-stained shirts. Even an African refugee holding an emaciated child in his arms appears elegantly arranged in Salgado's black and white images. Critics have sometimes called him an "aesthete of misery".

From doctor of economics to committed social photographer

Salgado was born on February 8, 1944 in the small town of Aimorés in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais. He studied economics in São Paulo, then fled his homeland to escape the military dictatorship and completed a doctorate in economics in Paris. He initially worked at the International Coffee Organization in London until his life took a turn in 1973. On a business trip to Africa, he took his first photographs with his wife's Leica and caught fire. He resigned, moved back to Paris and began working as a photographer, including for the renowned agencies Sygma, Gamma and Magnum.

After years of wars and disasters, Salgado returned to his parents' farm in Brazil. There he reforested the land, which had been depleted by intensive agriculture, and founded the non-profit "Instituto Terra". In 1998, the land was converted into a nature reserve and millions of trees have been planted since then.

Impressive landscapes and intense animal images

In addition to his social photography works such as "Workers", "Migrants" and "Africa", Salgado has recently devoted himself increasingly to nature photography. With his unique sense of photographic drama, he achieved impressive landscape shots and intense animal images for "Genesis". Elephants march through the African savannah under the heavy clouds, a majestic lion with a tousled mane presents its perfect profile and seals roar at the viewer with their mouths agape.

He has received numerous awards for his work, including the World Press Photo Award (1985), the Grand Prix National de la Photographie (1994) and the Prince of Asturias Award (1998). He has worked with Unicef, Amnesty International and Doctors Without Borders, providing images for their campaigns. In 2019, he was the first photographer to be awarded the Peace Prize of the German Book Trade.

Lula: "A wake-up call to the conscience of all humanity"

"His suffering from inequality in the world and his persistent talent for depicting the reality of the lives of the oppressed serve as a wake-up call to the conscience of all humanity," wrote Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in a note of condolence. "Salgado not only used his eyes and his camera to portray people, but also the fullness of his heart and soul. That is why his work will continue to be a cry for solidarity. And a reminder that we are all equal in our diversity."