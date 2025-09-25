It is not yet clear how many stores in Switzerland will be affected by the cost-cutting measures of the US coffee chain Starbucks. (archive picture) Keystone

The US coffee chain Starbucks is also closing stores in Switzerland as part of its global cost-cutting measures. It is not yet clear which stores are affected.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Starbucks announces store closures in Switzerland, exact number still open.

Affected employees will be transferred to other stores if possible.

The company is also cutting 900 jobs outside the retail sector worldwide. Show more

The US coffee chain Starbucks has also announced store closures in Switzerland as part of its global cost-cutting measures. Locations with insufficient customer footfall or no economic prospects are affected.

The aim is to focus the offer more strongly on profitable locations, the company announced on Thursday. It is not yet clear how many stores in Switzerland will be affected by the measure and how many employees could lose their jobs, as a spokeswoman for the company told the news agency AWP on request.

It also remains unclear when the closures will actually take place. Where possible, affected employees will be transferred to other branches. Where this is not possible, Starbucks has announced support in the form of severance payments and other assistance.

Hundreds of jobs will disappear

The measures are part of a broad global adjustment. In North America, for example, Starbucks expects the number of stores in operation to fall by around 1 percent in the current 2025 financial year. At the same time, however, new locations are to be opened: In Europe, for example, the company is planning 150 additional coffee houses in the current year, including a new opening in Interlaken at the beginning of 2026.

In addition to the store closures, Starbucks is also cutting jobs outside of retail. Around 900 non-store jobs are to be cut worldwide in order to streamline the cost structure and channel more resources into the core business, as CEO Brian Niccol wrote in a letter. He explained that the steps were necessary to make Starbucks more resilient and able to continue to grow in the long term.