SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches Starlink satellites into space. (archive image) Keystone

A luminous object was observed over Switzerland on Tuesday evening. According to the German Federal Office of Civil Protection and Disaster Assistance (BBK), it was a Starlink satellite that entered the Earth's atmosphere.

SDA

The Starlink satellite from the private US space company SpaceX entered the Earth's atmosphere over Switzerland. The Space Situational Awareness Center of the German Armed Forces had transmitted this information to the BBK, a spokeswoman for the Federal Office told the news agency dpa.

Numerous people in Switzerland also observed the spectacle and the satellite was a hot topic on social media. Various photos were also sent in via SRF Meteo, as reported by the news portal srf.ch.

On Tuesday evening, police in various towns in Baden-Württemberg received calls from citizens who had observed a fire in the sky. Such calls were received by the police headquarters in Ravensburg, Constance and Stuttgart, for example, according to their spokespersons.

Starlink is a satellite network that provides internet access. SpaceX founder Elon Musk used it to offer internet access to Ukraine, for example, following the attack by Russia.

SDA