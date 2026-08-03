An explosive device detonates in a Moscow restaurant, killing several people. The authorities are remaining tight-lipped for now. But the Russian Embassy in Italy is leveling accusations—against Kyiv.

Following the deadly bomb attack at a restaurant in a Moscow nightlife district, the Russian Embassy in Italy has leveled accusations against Ukraine. “The bloody tentacles of Zelenskyy’s terrorist gang have reached the Italian restaurant ‘Balzi Rossi’ in Moscow,” the Russian Embassy in Italy stated on social media. “It is clear that the terrorists from Kyiv, who planned a terrorist attack at one of Moscow’s finest Italian restaurants, intended to intimidate Italians working in Russia,” the statement continued.

Until now, Moscow had not officially accused Ukraine or its president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The embassy added that it was only thanks to the security service that the head chef, who is originally from Naples, and his team remained unharmed.

An explosion occurred at a restaurant in Moscow on Saturday evening. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin had described the incident the day before as a “brutal act of terrorism.” Several people were killed. The authorities are remaining tight-lipped about the circumstances.

Embassy Confirms Death Toll and Raises Further Allegations

The embassy's statement now reported five fatalities and 19 injured, confirming earlier reports from various news channels on Telegram. The National Anti-Terrorism Committee had previously reported three deaths and 21 injuries. According to that report, the victims included a woman suspected of bringing the explosive device to the restaurant, a security guard who had refused to let her enter the restaurant, and a patron.

Phrased as a question, the message compares the leadership in Kyiv to the terrorist organizations Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State. It asks whether anyone still doubts that Zelenskyy, his Chief of Staff Kyrylo Budanov, his predecessor Andriy Yermak, former Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, and others are facing a fate similar to that of al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden and his ilk. Bin Laden was tracked down and killed by a U.S. special operations team in Abbottabad, Pakistan, in 2011.

The embassy views the explosion at the restaurant and “other terrorist attacks in Russia, Monaco, and elsewhere” as confirmation that a “Ukrainian terrorist epidemic” is beginning to spread across Europe, particularly in Italy.

In Monaco at the end of June, Ukrainian businessman Vadym Yermolayev was seriously injured in an explosion. He subsequently accused the Ukrainian military intelligence service, HUR. The suspected perpetrator was later killed in Ukraine.

Did a general celebrate his birthday?

The daily newspaper *Kommersant* had reported, citing its own sources, that the target of the attack in Moscow was the guests at a private event at the restaurant. According to the report, the bomb—which contained metal balls—was detonated by remote control as the woman was being checked by security personnel. However, it is possible that the woman knew nothing about the contents of the package she was carrying—and mistook it for a routine gift delivery.

Russian military bloggers wrote on Telegram that a general in the armed forces had celebrated his 55th birthday at the restaurant. According to the reports, the name Alexander Chayko was circulating. The general, who is subject to EU sanctions, has been the head of the Russian Aerospace Forces since May of this year. He is also said to have celebrated his promotion there. The guests reportedly included high-ranking intelligence officials, government officials, members of parliament, and generals. There was no official confirmation of this.

Time and again since the start of Moscow’s war of aggression against Ukraine in 2022, high-ranking military officials and propagandists have been targeted in assassination attempts, even within Russia. Vladimir Alexeyev, deputy head of the Russian Army’s military intelligence service, was seriously wounded in a shooting in February of this year. In April 2025, Lieutenant General Yaroslav Moskalik was killed in a car bomb explosion. In December 2024, Igor Kirillov, the head of Russia’s NBC defense forces, was also killed in a bomb attack. The Ukrainian intelligence service claimed responsibility for the attack.