Christina Block has lost custody of her children in court. Marcus Brandt/dpa Pool/dpa

The case is making waves in Germany: Christina Block is alleged to have ordered the abduction of her children. Now she has lost custody of her children and is no longer allowed to see them. The steakhouse heiress is devastated.

The daughter of steakhouse chain founder Eugen Block has been on trial in Hamburg since July.

During a custody dispute, she is alleged to have ordered her children to be abducted from the care of her ex-husband in Denmark on New Year's Eve 2023/24.

Meanwhile, the Danish courts have continued to prohibit her from having contact with her two underage children. The children's father also has sole custody.

While she has been on trial in Germany for months for the planned abduction of her children, steakhouse heiress Christina Block is shocked by a ruling from Denmark. The Vestre Landsret (Western Provincial Court of Denmark) has banned her from having contact with her children.

The Hamburg businesswoman loses parental custody. The Danish judiciary has banned her from having contact with her two underage children. The children are severely traumatized, according to the court, as reported by "Bild". They had clearly and repeatedly stated that they did not want any contact with their mother.

As the daughter of the founder of the steak house chain of the same name, "Block House", Christina Block is very prominent in Germany. The years-long custody dispute was widely reported in the tabloids.

This is what the Christina Block kidnapping trial is about According to the indictment, Block allegedly ordered the kidnapping of her children together with a 63-year-old German man.

According to the indictment, the case went like this: On New Year's Eve 2023/24, several men ambushed Hensel and the two children in southern Denmark. The perpetrators beat up Hensel and dragged the children, then aged 10 and 13, into a car.

The charge is joint aggravated kidnapping of minors in conjunction with grievous bodily harm and deprivation of liberty.

The mother is also accused of serious abuse of wards.

According to the two parties to the conflict, the court of appeal in Viborg confirmed the verdict of a lower court. This means that Block's ex-husband Stephan Hensel retains sole custody of the two minor children living with him. Christina Block, on the other hand, is not allowed to have contact or any other form of contact with them.

Christina Block was shocked by the ruling. "I had hoped that the Danish court would at least grant me contact rights with my children - in the never-ending hope of finally being able to see them again," the 52-year-old explained in a statement obtained by dpa.

For more than four years, she has had no personal contact with her three children - including the two minors and an adult daughter. According to Block, it is an "unbearable situation".

Sole custody with the father

Six months ago, the family court in Sønderborg awarded Hensel sole parental custody of the eleven-year-old son and the now 15-year-old daughter. The court also revoked the mother's access rights at the time.

Block had hoped that the court of appeal would order a family psychologist's report before making its decision. "Such an expert opinion could have finally shed some professional light on the situation in which my children live with their father and assessed it objectively." The court rejected the application because it would no longer harm the children.

When asked by dpa, Hensel emphasized that the lower court had already decided that no alienation had taken place. The children wanted to live with him of their own free will. This was due to Block's behavior, he said.

Block wants to take legal action against the decision

Block announced that she would not give up and would go to the next instance in Denmark. If necessary, she would also take the case to the European Court of Human Rights. "Every child and every parent has a human right to have contact with each other," she explained.

There is potentially another higher instance in Denmark, the Supreme Court in Copenhagen. However, this generally only allows very exceptional cases to be reconsidered.