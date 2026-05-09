Steamboat Uri celebrates its 125th birthday with a steamboat parade - Gallery The trip on the steamboat parade had been fully booked for weeks, a spokesperson for the shipping company told the Keystone-SDA news agency on request. Image: Keystone The parade is being held to mark the 125th anniversary of the steamship Uri. Image: Keystone Steamboat Uri celebrates its 125th birthday with a steamboat parade - Gallery The trip on the steamboat parade had been fully booked for weeks, a spokesperson for the shipping company told the Keystone-SDA news agency on request. Image: Keystone The parade is being held to mark the 125th anniversary of the steamship Uri. Image: Keystone

The oldest ship of the Lake Lucerne Navigation Company (SGV), the "Uri", celebrated its 125th birthday on Saturday with a steamboat parade. Five steamboats sailed side by side from Lucerne into Lake Uri.

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On Saturday, the steamboats Uri, Schiller, Stadt Luzern, Unterwalden and Gallia, decorated with cantonal flags and flower arrangements, sailed into Lake Lucerne together in front of a large number of onlookers. Numerous spectators pulled out their smartphones and cameras to capture this special occasion.

The trip had been fully booked for weeks, as a spokesperson for the shipping company told the Keystone-SDA news agency on request.

The five steamboats set off from Lucerne at 10.45 a.m. and sailed side by side into Lake Uri. They were scheduled to return around four and a half hours later.

The steamboat Uri is the SGV's oldest steamboat. The historic paddle steamer with a capacity of 800 people has been rebuilt several times and was last completely renovated in 1994.

Since its maiden voyage on 8 May 1901, the almost 82-metre-long steamer has covered over 2.3 million kilometers on Lake Lucerne.

Another anniversary is coming up next year: The "Unterwalden" will then be celebrating its 125th anniversary. According to the ship's chronicle, she set sail on Lake Lucerne for the first time on May 15, 1902.