Steelworkers protest against redundancies in Emmenbrücke

Several hundred employees of the Swiss Steel subsidiary Steeltec and supporters protested against redundancies in Emmenbrücke LU on Saturday. Instead of redundancies, they are demanding short-time working so that specialist knowledge and production capacities are not lost.

Around 350 people gathered at Emmenbrücke railroad station at around 13:00 and marched towards the steelworks. They included staff representatives from Steeltec, a delegation of employees from Stahl Gerlafingen AG in Solothurn, trade unions, employee associations and the Swiss Climate Strike.

Together they are protesting against the planned reduction of 130 jobs at Steeltec. This mainly affects production and administrative areas, as Swiss Steel announced in mid-November. A total of 750 people work at the subsidiary in Emmenbrücke.

