Stefan Raab is returning to television. "I've been thinking about it: I'm doing shows again," said the entertainer on Saturday evening in Düsseldorf. "It starts next week."

Raab had largely withdrawn from the public eye in 2015, but continued to be active behind the scenes.

On Saturday, he lost a show fight for the third time against former world boxing champion Regina Halmich, which caused a stir when he returned to the limelight.

He will work for the streaming service RTL+ for at least the next five years. The start is next Wednesday. There is a million euros to be won every week. The name: "You won't win the million here."

Raab is thus returning after a long absence from the screen. He largely withdrew from the public eye in 2015. Since then, he has been working behind the scenes. In 2018, he appeared at a stage show in Cologne, which was not broadcast on television.

Raab had suffered a third defeat in the boxing ring against Regina Halmich on Saturday evening shortly before the announcement. The 57-year-old - well-trained and white-haired - was on the defensive and immobile from the start. Halmich (47) won on points. She lamented: "You made it difficult for me. You didn't show your face once." Raab countered: "I'm not a geriatric nurse. I'm a sportsman."

Long-time presenter Raab had initially delayed his return to the screen on Saturday night's show and then allowed himself to be celebrated almost religiously by the audience.

It was the entertainer's third encounter against the former world boxing champion Halmich from Karlsruhe. Fists were already flying in 2001 and 2007. The man from Cologne also lost to the woman from Karlsruhe.

