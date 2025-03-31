The painting "L'eroe morto" by Segantini may have a problematic provenance. The Winterthur-based SKKG Foundation will now investigate the work's past. Keystone

At the Winterthur Foundation for Art, Culture and History (SKKG), there is a further suspicion of improper provenance. The SKKG's independent commission, which investigates such cases, has opened proceedings concerning a Segantini painting.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The work, whose provenance is now being investigated more closely, is "L'eroe morto" by Giovanni Segantini. It was painted around 1879/80.

As the foundation, which consists of the estate of real estate king Bruno Stefanini, announced on Monday, there are indications that the work may have previously belonged to the collection of Sigmund Waldes (1877-1961) from Dresden. Waldes fled Germany in September 1938 via various countries to the USA. Stefanini bought the work in 1993.

"Fair and just solution"

The SKKG's independent commission is now investigating whether the seizure was due to Nazi persecution. If so, a fair and equitable solution is to be found with any descendants. This is the third in-depth investigation that the SKKG's investigative committee has undertaken.

The Winterthur-based foundation estimates that five percent of the total of 6,000 paintings and sculptures have a problematic provenance. Real estate entrepreneur Bruno Stefanini died in 2018 at the age of 94. The multimillionaire collected art and historical objects just as avidly as he did real estate.

These include curiosities such as a parasol belonging to Empress "Sisi" and a lectern belonging to US President John F. Kennedy. In 1980, he established the Foundation for Art, Culture and History (SKKG) and bequeathed his collection and real estate to it.