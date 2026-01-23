Five years after the flood in the Ahr Valley, Federal President Steinmeier is visiting the Ahr Valley for the fifth time. He sees solidarity, but also pain. He speaks with those affected.

On the fifth anniversary of the devastating floods in Rhineland-Palatinate and North Rhine-Westphalia, Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier paid tribute to the unity and solidarity that emerged in the wake of the disaster. “An anniversary like this is not an easy day. You want to look ahead, but at the same time, you still feel the pain,” Steinmeier said at the opening of the photo exhibition “We Ahr Strong. Five Years, A New Perspective” in Altenahr in the district of Ahrweiler.

The exhibition features portraits of people from the region and, among other things, tells the story of what helped them get through difficult times, what they are proud of, and what their visions for the future are. The Federal President spoke with some of the people portrayed and listened to their stories.

“Five years later, the pain and suffering have not been forgotten. But when we are here, we are not only commemorating the site of a disaster, but also a place that has experienced an impressive degree of solidarity,” said Steinmeier during what he described as his fifth visit to the Ahr Valley. “When we look back today, this place has endured a terrible disaster, but it is also a place that stands for solidarity, for dignity, and—I believe—now also for pride.”







Minister President Gordon Schnieder (CDU) emphasized that behind every casualty figure lies the fate of a person and a family. Commemoration and remembrance are important to give the pain a place to be felt.

"What we've been through has changed us"

Cornelia Weigand, the independent district administrator of the Ahrweiler district, witnessed the flood firsthand. “To this day, the consequences are visible in the landscape, in our villages and towns; the experience has also changed us as people,” she said in a speech at the opening. The exhibition shows that the flood left behind more than just destruction. And yet: “Some losses are irreplaceable.” In the Ahr Valley, it became clear just how much people are willing to do for one another in times of need.







At the same time, Weigand sees the exhibition as a reminder not to forget the flood disaster. “No matter how much protection we build here and how much space we give the Ahr upstream: it won’t be enough to adequately protect the investments and the efforts of the people (...) here from another once-in-a-century flood.” For this reason, Weigand is asking the federal government to make reconstruction aid funds available for flood retention basins.

The flood claimed more than 180 lives

The flooding that occurred on the night of July 14–15, 2021, in Rhineland-Palatinate and North Rhine-Westphalia was one of the most devastating natural disasters in recent German history. Following heavy rainfall, the Ahr River turned into a devastating flash flood that claimed the lives of more than 180 people—136 in Rhineland-Palatinate and 49 in North Rhine-Westphalia. One person from the Ahr region is still missing today. Many survivors are still struggling with the psychological aftermath.

The flood swept away cars, houses, and lives, and largely destroyed the infrastructure. Five years after the flood, reconstruction is not yet complete. Numerous projects are still underway for bridges, schools, hospitals, and municipal infrastructure. Train service has been running regularly again on all routes for several months.