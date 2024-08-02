A traffic jam in front of the south portal of the Gotthard road tunnel. Archive photo: Keystone

Traffic on the A2 today exceeded the capacity of the Gotthard road tunnel.

Still a lot of traffic in front of the south portal of the Gotthard road tunnel. Still 6 kilometers of traffic jam due to congestion.

#A2 - Chiasso -> Gotthard - zwischen Quinto und Airolo 6 km Stau, Überlastung — TCS Verkehr Gotthard (@TCSGotthard) August 2, 2024

Traffic on the A2 today exceeded the capacity of the Gotthard road tunnel. Both northbound and southbound. Shortly after 4 pm, the traffic jam in front of the south portal in Leventina reached a length of seven kilometers.

As the Touring Club of Switzerland (TCS) reported on X, this meant that motorists had to wait around an hour and 10 minutes before they could enter the tunnel in Airolo TI.

#A2 - Chiasso -> Gotthard - zwischen Quinto und Airolo Überlastung, 7 km Stau, Zeitverlust von bis zu 1 Stunde und 10 Minuten — TCS Verkehr Gotthard (@TCSGotthard) August 2, 2024

The traffic jam at the north portal in Göschenen UR was slightly shorter. There, the traffic jam was five kilometers long. According to the TCS, the waiting time was around 50 minutes.

#A2 - Luzern -> Gotthard - zwischen Amsteg und Göschenen Überlastung, 6 km Stau, Zeitverlust von bis zu 1 Stunde — TCS Verkehr Gotthard (@TCSGotthard) August 2, 2024

Traffic jams in front of the Gotthard road tunnel are part of everyday life during the summer vacation period. The reason for this is that there is only one lane per direction of travel in the 17-kilometre-long tube and the volume of traffic is often high.

