Vacation traffic Still six kilometers of traffic jam on the Gotthard heading north

SDA

2.8.2024 - 18:11

A traffic jam in front of the south portal of the Gotthard road tunnel.
Archive photo: Keystone

Traffic on the A2 today exceeded the capacity of the Gotthard road tunnel.

Still a lot of traffic in front of the south portal of the Gotthard road tunnel. Still 6 kilometers of traffic jam due to congestion.

Traffic on the A2 today exceeded the capacity of the Gotthard road tunnel. Both northbound and southbound. Shortly after 4 pm, the traffic jam in front of the south portal in Leventina reached a length of seven kilometers.

As the Touring Club of Switzerland (TCS) reported on X, this meant that motorists had to wait around an hour and 10 minutes before they could enter the tunnel in Airolo TI.

The traffic jam at the north portal in Göschenen UR was slightly shorter. There, the traffic jam was five kilometers long. According to the TCS, the waiting time was around 50 minutes.

Traffic jams in front of the Gotthard road tunnel are part of everyday life during the summer vacation period. The reason for this is that there is only one lane per direction of travel in the 17-kilometre-long tube and the volume of traffic is often high.

SDA