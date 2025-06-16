Stingray injures boy in Mallorca - Gallery The incident happened in the British vacation resort of Magaluf. (archive photo) Image: dpa Many rays die on the beach. (Photo handout) Image: dpa Stingray injures boy in Mallorca - Gallery The incident happened in the British vacation resort of Magaluf. (archive photo) Image: dpa Many rays die on the beach. (Photo handout) Image: dpa

More and more stingrays are appearing on the Spanish coasts. This is unusual. On Mallorca, a young swimmer has now painfully experienced the phenomenon.

A young beachgoer on Mallorca suffered a deep cut to his arm when he touched a stingray. The incident with the stingray occurred on the beach of the British vacation resort of Magaluf in the southwest of the Spanish Mediterranean island, as confirmed by the marine conservation foundation of the Palma Aquarium at the request of the German Press Agency. The Mallorcan news portal "Crónica Balear" was the first to report on the incident, but mistakenly referred to it as a devil ray.

According to the foundation, more and more rays are appearing on the coasts of Mallorca and the other Balearic Islands. The unusual phenomenon can be observed throughout the Spanish Mediterranean. Many of the animals are dying on the beach. The scientists do not yet have an explanation.

Experts puzzled

According to a recent report by the foundation, five specimens of the endangered species of devil ray alone - which are significantly larger than stingrays - have stranded on the Balearic Islands since May. Around 20 more devil rays have washed ashore in other parts of the Spanish Mediterranean. This is unusual. "The exact reason for the increase is currently unknown and the scientific team is continuing its research to better understand what is causing it," it said.

The aquarium is asking bathers not to touch the endangered rays near the shore and to call the emergency number 112 immediately. "Your advice can be crucial - both for the welfare of the animal and for understanding what is happening," said an earlier statement from the marine conservation foundation.