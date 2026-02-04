There was a sell-off on the US stock market on Tuesday. (symbolic image) imago images/Westend61

A new add-on tool from Anthropic for the chatbot Claude triggered a wave of selling on the US stock markets. Software and data providers were hit particularly hard - the very sector that was previously seen as the big winner of the AI boom.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Following the introduction of a legal Claude plugin by Anthropic, tech and software shares slipped significantly.

Particularly striking: Thomson Reuters lost more than 18 percent at times, according to the report, and major software stocks also fell sharply.

Market observers see a new fear behind this: AI could displace existing business models more quickly - and investments could be less worthwhile than hoped. Show more

The AI company Anthropic has caused unrest on Wall Street with a new additional mode for its chatbot Claude. US tech stocks slipped into negative territory on Tuesday - the Nasdaq lost almost two percent, while the broader S&P 500 fell by 1.3 percent. In total, around 300 billion dollars were destroyed in the latest stock market quake.

According to traders, this was triggered by concerns about the progress of artificial intelligence - specifically after the introduction of a plug-in that would allow Claude to be used for legal tasks. It was precisely this point that struck a sensitive nerve: the US-listed shares of Thomson Reuters, whose portfolio also includes the legal database Westlaw, plummeted by more than 18 percent, according to the report.

According to WirtschaftsWoche, large software companies also came under pressure: Microsoft, Oracle, Salesforce, ServiceNow and Adobe lost between just under three and almost eight percent. A strategist at Danske Bank sums up the sentiment problem as follows: "Software companies were actually seen as the winners of the AI boom. But suddenly there is concern about whether the investments will be recouped at all - and whether they will be overtaken by new developments."

Finanzmarktwelt also describes the movement as a broad-based flight from AI-related stocks. Citing Bloomberg, the medium reports that the price slide has wiped out stock market values of around 285 billion US dollars. A basket of US software stocks compiled by Goldman Sachs lost around 6 percent - the biggest daily loss since a slump triggered by tariffs in April.

AI hits the legal sector - and calls established providers into question

Anthropic's new legal tool is intended to automate work such as contract reviews or legal briefings. At the same time, Anthropic emphasizes that "all results should be reviewed by licensed attorneys" - a reference to the limitations of such systems.

Morgan Stanley analysts are quoted in the report as saying that Anthropic's new capabilities "significantly" increase competition in the legal sector and are therefore "potentially negative" for affected providers.

Investors seek security - and reallocate

While tech was under pressure, money flowed into non-cyclical sectors in the US. Walmart rose by around three percent, pushing its stock market value above the one trillion dollar mark.

There was also movement in commodities: After a massive slump, gold and silver recovered. Gold rose by around 6 percent and silver by around 6.5 percent. The price of oil also rose.

Not everything went against AI shares: Palantir jumped by 6.6 percent. One portfolio manager is quoted as saying: "These figures support the AI trade."