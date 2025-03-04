March 3, 11.10 a.m.

Concerns about a trade war sent the financial markets into a tailspin on Tuesday. Accordingly, the Swiss stock market also started the day weaker. However, the local stock market is receiving strong support from the defensive heavyweights Nestlé, Novartis and Roche, which tend to receive encouragement in uncertain times.

In general, there is great uncertainty on stock markets around the world about the possible consequences for the global economy in view of the tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump on Mexico, Canada and China. Traders point to the fear of a further escalation of the tariff dispute. "It's no longer a threat. It's a reality," said the market.

In response to the US tariffs, China has announced tariff increases on a range of agricultural and food products from the US. In addition, 25 US companies will be subject to export and investment restrictions. Canada has also announced countermeasures. And as far as the war in Ukraine is concerned, the USA is suspending military aid to Ukraine for the time being.

Nestle is currently supporting the SMI. (archive picture) Jean-Christophe Bott/KEYSTONE/dpa

The stock market reacts huffily to the US customs policy. Shortly before 10.30 a.m., the leading SMI index was trading 0.40 percent lower at 13,114 points. If it were not for the gains made by Nestlé (+1.5%), Novartis (+0.8%) and Roche (+0.3%), the SMI would be down significantly more. The previous day, the index had climbed to a record high of 13,199 points during trading.

International markets are under considerably more pressure than the local stock exchange. The Dax in Frankfurt fell by 1.6 percent and the Cac 40 in Paris by 1.0 percent. The falls in the FTSE 100 on the London Stock Exchange were less pronounced (-0.5%). On Monday evening, the uncertainty could already be felt on Wall Street, which weighed on the leading Dow Jones index by 1.5%.

The customs dispute is also an issue on the foreign exchange market. As a result, the euro has continued to gain against the US dollar and has climbed above the USD 1.05 mark. The euro is currently trading at 1.0542 dollars. According to foreign exchange experts, the US economy is also likely to suffer from the high tariffs. Meanwhile, the US currency fell back to 0.8916 francs against the Swiss franc, down from over 0.90 francs at the start of the week.