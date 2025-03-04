Stock market events at a glance Stock markets around the world on a dive +++ Trump announcement causes prices to fall sharply
4.3.2025 - 11:15
What's happening on the stock markets in Switzerland and around the world? blue News provides you with the latest overview.
This article is for information purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. The analyses and assessments contained herein are based on thorough research, but are no substitute for an individual assessment by experts. The development of the financial markets is influenced by numerous, sometimes unpredictable factors. Investments in shares, cryptocurrencies and other financial products are associated with risks, including a possible loss of capital.
March 3, 11.10 a.m.
SMI on diving station - individual stocks support
Concerns about a trade war sent the financial markets into a tailspin on Tuesday. Accordingly, the Swiss stock market also started the day weaker. However, the local stock market is receiving strong support from the defensive heavyweights Nestlé, Novartis and Roche, which tend to receive encouragement in uncertain times.
In general, there is great uncertainty on stock markets around the world about the possible consequences for the global economy in view of the tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump on Mexico, Canada and China. Traders point to the fear of a further escalation of the tariff dispute. "It's no longer a threat. It's a reality," said the market.
In response to the US tariffs, China has announced tariff increases on a range of agricultural and food products from the US. In addition, 25 US companies will be subject to export and investment restrictions. Canada has also announced countermeasures. And as far as the war in Ukraine is concerned, the USA is suspending military aid to Ukraine for the time being.
The stock market reacts huffily to the US customs policy. Shortly before 10.30 a.m., the leading SMI index was trading 0.40 percent lower at 13,114 points. If it were not for the gains made by Nestlé (+1.5%), Novartis (+0.8%) and Roche (+0.3%), the SMI would be down significantly more. The previous day, the index had climbed to a record high of 13,199 points during trading.
International markets are under considerably more pressure than the local stock exchange. The Dax in Frankfurt fell by 1.6 percent and the Cac 40 in Paris by 1.0 percent. The falls in the FTSE 100 on the London Stock Exchange were less pronounced (-0.5%). On Monday evening, the uncertainty could already be felt on Wall Street, which weighed on the leading Dow Jones index by 1.5%.
The customs dispute is also an issue on the foreign exchange market. As a result, the euro has continued to gain against the US dollar and has climbed above the USD 1.05 mark. The euro is currently trading at 1.0542 dollars. According to foreign exchange experts, the US economy is also likely to suffer from the high tariffs. Meanwhile, the US currency fell back to 0.8916 francs against the Swiss franc, down from over 0.90 francs at the start of the week.
-
3.30 p.m.
SMI also at record level
The Swiss stock market started the new trading week with gains on Monday. After a friendly start, the SMI briefly fell into negative territory, but was able to recover quickly and marked a new high well above the 13,000-point mark. The market is thus unimpressed by the ongoing political turmoil. The headlines at the beginning of the week were dominated by the scandal in the White House last Friday. According to market observers, this is increasing the pressure on the upcoming EU summit, particularly with regard to further support for Ukraine. In addition, the uncertainty ahead of the European Central Bank's (ECB) interest rate decision on Thursday could lead to increased volatility on the markets.
At the same time, discussions about tariffs and possible countermeasures are having little impact on the domestic stock market. Zürcher Kantonalbank notes that investors have now become accustomed to the protectionist threats from the USA. It seems that the European stock markets are not taking the economic confrontation with Washington too seriously. Nevertheless, the bank warns against excessive euphoria, as the risk of higher import tariffs on European goods remains.
-
2.25 p.m.
Dax climbs to record high
The Dax has climbed above the 23,000 point mark for the first time in its history. It extended its annual gain to almost 16 percent. The leading German index was up 2.69 percent at 23,158.47 points.
It is led by the armaments high-flyer Rheinmetall, whose shares, with double-digit growth, meanwhile cost almost 1,200 euros. They are being given a strong boost by the prospect of a special fund for the German armed forces and rising defense spending by European NATO states.
This was triggered by the scandal between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj and US President Donald Trump on Friday. Instead of a raw materials agreement with the USA, which Trump sees as a quid pro quo for previous US military aid, among other things, and a peace agreement with Russia, for which Zelenskyi demanded security guarantees, the situation escalated. The talks were broken off.
-
10.47 am
Insider trading behind the announcement?
While investors are delighted with the price gains in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, analysts and political observers are critical of the US President's comments. Trump is accused of influencing the market by specifically naming certain coins - possibly not by chance.
Particularly explosive: it was only in February that Trump appointed David Sacks, a former PayPal manager and close friend of his advisor Elon Musk, as the White House Commissioner for Artificial Intelligence and Cryptocurrencies. And it is precisely this David Sacks who is invested in several of the cryptocurrencies mentioned.
Critics speak of an obvious conflict of interest and ask whether Trump's statements may have been deliberately used to enable certain investors to make price gains.
-
Monday, March 3, 10:30 a.m.
Crypto world experiences surprising upswing
After a significant decline last week, the crypto market experienced a surprising upswing on Sunday evening. Bitcoin in particular benefited: After the currency had temporarily fallen to around 80,000 US dollars, the price is now back above 90,000 US dollars. Ethereum, Solana and other cryptocurrencies also recovered.
A U.S. Crypto Reserve will elevate this critical industry after years of corrupt attacks by the Biden Administration, which is why my Executive Order on Digital Assets directed the Presidential Working Group to move forward on a Crypto Strategic Reserve that includes XRP, SOL,…— Trump Posts on 𝕏 (@trump_repost) March 2, 2025
The reason for this sudden price increase is quickly identified: US President Donald Trump published two posts on his "Truth Social" platform in which he announced a national crypto reserve. This would make the USA the leading nation in the crypto sector. He specifically mentioned the cryptocurrencies XRP, SOL and ADA - all digital assets that, according to him, immediately increased in value.
"A U.S. cryptocurrency reserve will enhance this important industry after years of corrupt attacks by the Biden Administration," Trump wrote. "That is why my Executive Order on Digital Assets directed the President's Working Group to advance a Strategic Cryptocurrency Reserve that includes XRP, SOL, and ADA. I will ensure that the U.S. is the crypto capital of the world."
A little later, he added that he of course also "loves" Bitcoin and Ethereum.
-
Friday, February 28, 08.43 am
SMI starts weak - crypto continues to dive
The Swiss Market Index (SMI) is off to a weak start to the trading day and is down one percent at 12,833 points at Bank Julius Baer. The leading index is particularly weighed down by Holcim, which is down 2.1 percent in pre-market trading.
Other heavyweights also come under pressure: Richemont and UBS both lose 1.2 percent.
The broad market also looks gloomy: Bucher is down a harsh 4 percent, while Swatch and Sandoz are also down 1.2 percent.
-
11.39 a.m.
Tesla shares crash
The shares of electric car manufacturer Tesla have plummeted by more than 9 percent. This comes after Tesla's sales figures in the EU and the UK fell by almost half in January.
This drop in the share price caused Tesla's valuation to fall below the one trillion US dollar mark for the first time since November 2024.
The company is coming under increasing pressure in Europe as it has to contend increasingly with competition from China and other manufacturers. In addition, Tesla CEO Elon Musk is causing a stir on both sides of the Atlantic with his controversial political statements, according to one analyst.
-
February 26, 07.28 a.m.
Total crash on the crypto exchange
The cryptocurrency Bitcoin has lost almost 20 percent of its value in US dollars since its all-time high when US President Donald Trump took office. Bitcoin currently stands at around 88,500 dollars and is therefore significantly lower. In the past five days alone, Bitcoin has lost almost 9 percent in value.
The second-tier digital currencies, Ethereum and Solana, have also fallen sharply. Ethereum fell by 12.7 percent compared to the previous day to USD 2,380, while Solana plummeted by 14.8 percent to USD 136.
There are two main reasons for this: Investors promised themselves that the election winner Donald Trump would implement crypto-friendly regulation. However, some expectations have been disappointed since he took office. For example, Trump has not yet set up a national Bitcoin reserve in the US government budget, which many Bitcoin advocates had hoped for.
In addition, the crypto exchange is burdened by a spectacular crypto theft - probably the biggest crypto coup of all time: Last Friday, cyber criminals managed to illegally siphon off digital money worth 1.5 billion US dollars from the service provider Bybit. Those responsible at Bybit were deceived during a routine transaction so that the funds did not end up in a Bybit vault but were redirected to an unknown address.
-
February 24
SMI breaks all-time record
Record on the Swiss stock exchange: the SMI leading index exceeds the 13,000-point mark for the first time. The leading index reached its highest level on Monday morning at 13,009 points.
-
February 13, 09.44 a.m.
Nestlé gains six percent
Despite a challenging economic environment, Nestlé achieved sales of 91.4 billion Swiss francs in 2024 - a decline of 1.8 percent compared to the previous year. Net profit also fell slightly by 1 percent to 10.9 billion Swiss francs.
Despite the declining figures, Nestlé shares rose by around 6 percent to 83.40 francs on Thursday morning - the highest level since October 2024.
CEO Laurent Freixe emphasized the company's robust performance despite the tense consumer sentiment: "In a challenging economic environment, we delivered a solid result in line with our updated outlook."
Nestlé is focusing on a three-year cost-cutting program to save 2.5 billion Swiss francs. Additional savings of over CHF 300 million have already been secured for 2025. These measures are intended to boost organic sales growth from 2025.
Good news for investors: the Board of Directors is proposing a dividend increase of five centimes to CHF 3.05 per share.
-
09.24 a.m.
Dax little moved at record level
After jumping to a record high at the beginning of the week, the Dax initially barely moved today. Shortly after the start of trading, the leading German index was up slightly at 21,917.73 points.
The mid-cap MDax fell by 0.26% to 27,213.79 points. The Eurozone's leading index, the EuroStoxx 50, rose moderately.
The German news agency DPA reported:
"The air is becoming increasingly thin for the international share indices, as a great deal of economic optimism has already been priced in," said financial market expert Andreas Lipkow. For German equities in particular, it is still completely unclear whether there will be a broad economic recovery in the eurozone. The protectionism of the USA in terms of trade policy is playing a serious role from several points of view.
-
February 11, 08.33 a.m.
SMI up slightly in pre-market trading - majority of stocks down
The Swiss stock market is slightly firmer in pre-market trading, with the SMI expected to be 0.1 percent higher at Julius Baer. Nevertheless, 18 out of 20 stocks are in the red.
The only bright spots: Novartis (+0.5%) and UBS (+0.9%).
US President Donald Trump makes good on his threats and announces new tariffs of 25% on steel and aluminum imports. Exceptions? Not a chance. The US is also considering special tariffs on vehicles, computer chips and pharmaceutical products - a possible further escalation potential for the markets.
Euro, dollar and franc stable: At 0.9397, the euro/franc exchange rate is almost at the previous day's level. The dollar/franc pair also remains stable at 0.9115. The European single currency is also barely moving against the US dollar and was last seen at 1.0309.
-
February 6, 10.20 a.m.
Swiss stock exchange gains - one company loses significantly
The Swiss stock market continues its recovery after the crash at the beginning of the week: The SMI rises by 0.33% (as of 10.20 a.m.) and thus breaks through the 12,600 mark for the first time since 2022. Strong US data is supporting the market, while investors are looking ahead to tomorrow's labor market report.
UBS is making particularly strong gains - it is currently up almost 1.7 percent. Kühne & Nagel is also gaining over 1 percent thanks to news from its competitors.
Leonteq, on the other hand, is in free fall. The share is currently down 11 percent. This is due to weak business figures, with the derivatives specialist suffering a significant drop in profits. The dividend was also cut from CHF 1 in the previous year to 25 centimes per share. In the last twelve months, the share price has already fallen by more than 35 percent.
-
11.35 a.m.
UBS shares fall below 30 francs
The slide in UBS shares continues on Tuesday. Shortly before midday (11.37 a.m.), the share is trading with a daily loss of 5.7 percent and is thus just below the 30 franc mark.
As has almost always been the case recently, the big bank's figures clearly exceeded the market's expectations (measured by the AWP consensus). And the consensus had also assumed only half the increase in the dividend.
So while the market has quickly switched to the sell side, the UBS figures have been well received by analysts. ZKB, for example, said in an initial commentary: "The results confirm that the bank is on track with the CS integration." Bank Vontobel formulates it almost congruently and speaks of "good cost management" in this context.
ZKB also mentions the dividend increase for last year and the announcement of a further dividend increase for this year (around 10% according to UBS) as well as the announcement of share buybacks as positive aspects.
-
Tuesday, February 4, 10.10 a.m.
UBS on the decline - SMI loses ground
UBS shares got off to a strong start in trading on Tuesday, but then quickly slipped sharply into the red. The big bank published its annual results for 2024 before the market opened.
This exceeded expectations and the bank also announced a surprisingly high dividend. The generally weak sentiment on the stock markets and the ongoing discussions about capital adequacy regulations are therefore likely to be the main reasons for the share price losses.
At 9.55 a.m., UBS shares were down 3.5 percent at CHF 30.68, bringing them to the bottom of the SMI. They had started the day at an annual and multi-year high of 32.88 francs, making them the clear SMI winner. The leading SMI index, which had started slightly higher, also fell sharply (-0.6%).
-
18.28 hrs
Swiss stock exchange closes only slightly down
The Swiss stock exchange closed only slightly down on Monday, well above the day's low. Towards the end of trading, prices recovered somewhat as there were signs of an easing in the tariff conflict between the USA and Mexico.
The US import tariffs on Mexican goods would be postponed by one month, said Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum after talks with US President Donald Trump. This brings back hope for negotiations on the market, commented one market observer.
It was only on Sunday that Trump made good on his threat and imposed far-reaching tariffs on goods from Canada, Mexico and China. This initially weighed heavily on shares worldwide on Monday.
The decisive factor now is what happens next with the tariffs, according to the market. There are fears that Trump will next impose tariffs on the EU. This would also affect the export-oriented Swiss industry.
However, a lot is still open in this regard, according to stock market analysts. "It might be worth waiting and keeping calm," recommended one analyst.
-
12.33 pm
Why shares in German car manufacturers are plummeting
The threat of a trade war between the USA and key trading partners is causing car and truck shares to plummet. Shares in BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen fell by 5 to 7 percent at times this morning. The shares of truck manufacturers Daimler Truck and Traton also fell significantly, and the share prices of suppliers such as Continental and Knorr-Bremse also slipped.
Over the weekend, US President Donald Trump imposed tariffs of 25 percent on imports from neighboring Mexico and Canada, and 10 percent on energy imports from Canada only. An additional 10 percent will be imposed on all imports from China. And the EU could soon follow suit.
The problem: the major German car manufacturers and many suppliers use Mexico as a production location - and serve the US market from there. VW, Audi and BMW have their own factories in the country, while Mercedes-Benz produces in a joint plant with Nissan.
However, analyst Philippe Houchois from investment firm Jefferies believes that it is not so much the German manufacturers that are affected as the large US car manufacturers. The import tariffs are likely to cause vehicle prices and production costs in the USA to rise by an average of 6 percent if there is no rapid de-escalation, he said.
The Jefferies expert sees comparatively lower risks - albeit based on an earlier analysis - due to the more global positioning of Volkswagen, for example. BMW and Mercedes-Benz are net exporters from the USA in terms of value, he points out. Jose Asumendi, analyst at the bank JPMorgan, on the other hand, sees the greater impact on Daimler Truck, Volkswagen, Traton and Stellantis.
-
10.20 a.m.
SMI loses significant ground
The leading SMI index falls by 1.10 percent to 12,458.85 points at around 10 am. Other stock markets are also weaker: the DAX in Frankfurt is down 1.6 percent and the FTSE 100 in London is down 1.2 percent. Before that, customs concerns put pressure on the Asian stock exchanges.
Meanwhile on the Swiss stock exchange, technology stocks such as Logitech (-3.7%) and VAT (-2.4%) are trading at significantly lower prices. Julius Baer (-10%) even collapsed. The asset manager did increase its profit again in 2024 after the previous year's slump due to the Signa debacle. Market observers explain the sharp drop not only by the "Trump effect" but also by profit-taking and the rejection of a share buyback.
Meanwhile, the US dollar, which investors like to turn to as a safe haven in uncertain times, is clearly trending upwards. The dollar-franc currency pair is trading at 0.9165 after 0.9106 francs late Friday evening. The euro-dollar pair fell to 1.0249 after previously trading at 1.0374 dollars.
The cryptocurrency Bitcoin in turn lost value and at times cost less than 92,000 dollars on the Bitstamp trading platform. On Friday, the price was still quoted at over 105,000 dollars. In uncertain times, investors usually sell high-risk investments such as Bitcoin.
-
10 a.m.
US tariffs cause setback for the Dax
Fears of a trade war have caused the German share index Dax to plummet at the start of the week. After reaching a record high of just over 21,800 points on Friday, the leading index has now fallen by 1.99% to 21,299 points.
The reason for the setback was the far-reaching tariffs on goods from Canada, Mexico and China imposed by US President Donald Trump at the weekend. Car stocks suffered greatly as a result.
Trump's decisions also had a negative impact on the second tier of German stock exchanges and across Europe: While the MDax slipped by 2.30 percent to 26,116 points, the leading eurozone index EuroStoxx lost around two percent.
There is concern on the financial markets that the tariffs will once again fuel inflation in the USA and dash hopes of interest rate cuts. According to UBS experts, investors should therefore prepare themselves for a phase of heightened uncertainty. This will also have an impact on European equities today, even if the European Union is not yet the focus of US tariffs in the first stage.
-
9.43 a.m.
Julius Baer loses 10 percent
Bank Julius Baer loses significantly on Monday morning following the announcement of a cutback. The share is currently down 9.93 percent. 400 jobs are to be cut, the bank announced at a conference call on the annual results. Read more here.
-
9.16 am
"Investors are jumping ship"
Triggered by fears of a trade war between the US and other countries, investors are abandoning risky assets such as Bitcoin en masse. On Monday morning, one Bitcoin on the Bitstamp trading platform cost less than 92,000 dollars at times. On Friday, the price was still quoted at over 105,000 dollars.
Expert Stephen Innes from asset manager SPI Asset Management fears that the turbulence on the crypto market could spill over into other asset classes. It is not just a crypto sell-off, but investors are selling speculative assets. Those who bought on credit need liquidity in the face of falling prices. Private investors are also likely to sell off more profitable positions because they fear more trouble.
The risk appetite for Bitcoin could therefore be satiated, at least for the time being, according to Timo Emden from Emden Research: "A cocktail of uncertainty, consisting of customs, inflation and interest rate worries, is causing investors to pull out."
In January, when Trump was inaugurated, the price of one Bitcoin had risen to a record of just over 109,000 dollars. Despite the price losses, Bitcoin is still over a third more expensive than before Trump's election as US president in November. Trump has promised to loosen the regulations for cryptocurrencies. He is also in favor of a national Bitcoin reserve for the USA.
Meanwhile, the rest of the crypto market is also experiencing a sell-off. Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, was down 16 per cent on the previous day to USD 2597.
-
9.09 am
Trading opens in deep red
The Swiss stock exchange slips significantly into the red at the start. The SMI sinks by minus 1.5 percent, the German leading index DAX even loses 2 percent.
-
9.00 a.m.
Trading opens
Trading now begins on the Swiss stock exchange. It is likely to be deep red.