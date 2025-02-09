The dog had apparently been used for illegal breeding, an RSPCA employee reported according to the British news agency PA.
She was discovered around 320 kilometers away in the county of Somerset. Daisy, who has now reached old age, suffers from tumors on her mammary glands and is now probably deaf.
Nevertheless, the Potters were very happy about her return. According to her 80-year-old owner, Daisy has not been forgotten: A photo of her had stood on the mantelpiece all those years. "We know she is now elderly and has health problems, but the time she has left will be spent surrounded by lots of love and attention," Rita Potter told PA.