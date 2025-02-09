Seven years after her abduction, dog Daisy has been reunited with her owners Rita and Philip Potter in Norfolk, England. RSPCA

Happy ending for Labrador dog Daisy: seven years after her disappearance, the four-legged friend (13) was found in England. She had been abducted from her owners' garden in 2017.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Seven years after her abduction, the Labrador dog Daisy was found in England and returned to her owners.

She had probably been used for illegal breeding and now suffers from health problems such as tumors and deafness.

Her owners had never given up hope of seeing her again and are now happy to give her remaining time in love. Show more

The disappearance of the Labrador seven years ago occupied the whole of England, even "bbc" reported on it.

Daisy's abduction became a true crime story.

Despite tips about the dog thieves' vehicle and a social media campaign, Daisy remained missing - until she reappeared this February during a routine search by the animal welfare organization RSPCA.

Photo was always on mantelpiece

The abducted dog Daisy is back with her owners Rita and Philip Potter. The Potters have never given up hope of finding their dog Daisy. RSPCA

The dog had apparently been used for illegal breeding, an RSPCA employee reported according to the British news agency PA.

She was discovered around 320 kilometers away in the county of Somerset. Daisy, who has now reached old age, suffers from tumors on her mammary glands and is now probably deaf.

Nevertheless, the Potters were very happy about her return. According to her 80-year-old owner, Daisy has not been forgotten: A photo of her had stood on the mantelpiece all those years. "We know she is now elderly and has health problems, but the time she has left will be spent surrounded by lots of love and attention," Rita Potter told PA.

