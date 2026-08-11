A million-dollar drama in England: A store owner threw away a lottery ticket after the register failed to scan it. But the player hit the jackpot—and now has to endure an agonizingly long wait.

Here's what it's all about A store owner in England threw away a lottery ticket belonging to a 46-year-old woman after the register failed to process it.

As it turned out, however, the lottery player hit the jackpot.

According to an investigation by the national lottery, the woman will receive the prize if no one else claims it by December 3. Summary created with

She played her usual lucky numbers—8, 10, 26, 30, 35, and 42—and for once, Kath Main hit the jackpot. But the store owner said the register didn’t record the numbers and threw the lottery ticket in the trash—a mistake, as it turned out.

Because, as she discovered shortly afterward, the mother of two would have won the top prize of 12 million pounds (about 13 million francs) with her set of numbers. A few days later, Main learned that the jackpot had been won in her area with her numbers, but the prize had not been claimed.

The national lottery operator Allwyn ultimately launched a 30-day investigation into the case, as reported by the British daily newspaper *The Sun* reports. According to the report, the woman will still receive the million-dollar prize if no one else claims the sum by December 3 of this year.

"It would be fantastic if she won."

“The verification process we’re conducting is intended to ensure that every claim comes from the rightful ticket holder,” an Allwyn spokesperson told *The Sun*. We can then pay out the winnings to this player at our discretion once the 180-day claim period following the drawing has expired.

So Kath Main and her husband Marcus still have an agonizing wait of nearly four months ahead of them. She’s been “feeling sick the whole time,” says the secretary, who works for a rugby club. She would spend part of the money on a Lions rugby tour of New Zealand.

"The woman came in to check the numbers, but the machine didn't beep, and nothing showed up on the screen, so we just threw it away," said the store owner, adding, "It would be fantastic if she won."

Garbage Collection Crew Searches for Lottery Ticket

In a similar case, a woman from Italy recently got lucky much more quickly, as blue News reported. The lottery player had thrown her ticket in the trash following a misunderstanding, after the terminal displayed “not payable” upon registration. In fact, this simply meant that the prize of one million euros was too large to be paid out directly at the lottery outlet. By the time the mistake was noticed, the ticket was already gone.

The waste collection service then traced the ticket's path from the drop-off point. Employees spent hours searching through the contents of a vehicle at a sorting facility. The ticket was finally found intact inside a torn trash bag.