The combination of storms and thawing snow is causing flooding in many places in the UK and Ireland. Storm "Bert" is now expected to move out to sea.

Hundreds of houses have been damaged by storm Bert and around 60,000 households were left without power for some time.

At least three people have died, according to the British media.

In Wales, four-fifths of the amount of rain that normally falls in November fell within 48 hours.

The storm is expected to move out to sea on Monday.

Storm Bert causes extensive damage in Great Britain and Ireland. Hundreds of houses were damaged and around 60,000 households were without power for a short time. At least three people are currently known to have died.

In addition to the strong winds and heavy rainfall, the snow thawed and caused major flooding.

