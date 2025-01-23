Storm Éowyn is heading for Ireland and Great Britain - Gallery High waves are expected, which could hit roads and houses close to the coast. (archive picture) Image: dpa In anticipation of Storm Éowyn, high wind warnings have been issued in Ireland and parts of the UK for Friday. Image: dpa Storm Éowyn is heading for Ireland and Great Britain - Gallery High waves are expected, which could hit roads and houses close to the coast. (archive picture) Image: dpa In anticipation of Storm Éowyn, high wind warnings have been issued in Ireland and parts of the UK for Friday. Image: dpa

This Friday, gale-force winds with speeds of more than 130 kilometers per hour are expected. Extreme danger to life is warned.

Hurricane Éowyn will hit Great Britain and Ireland on Friday.

According to the Irish weather service, gale-force winds of more than 130 kilometers per hour are expected.

Schools and other educational institutions will remain closed. Show more

In anticipation of Storm Éowyn, high wind warnings have been issued in Ireland and parts of the UK for Friday.

For the Republic of Ireland, the highest level is red. Outgoing Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris warned of extreme danger to life. "You must be careful. Do not travel. Don't go near the coast," warned the politician, who was succeeded in office by his successor Micheál Martin on Thursday.

According to the Irish weather service, gusts of wind with speeds of more than 130 kilometers per hour are expected. Schools and other educational institutions will remain closed. Public transport will also be at a standstill as long as the highest warning level is in force, according to Irish broadcaster RTÉ. Even supermarkets announced that they would be closing their stores.

Warnings also issued for Northern Ireland and parts of Scotland

The British Met Office also issued a warning for Northern Ireland and parts of Scotland with the highest level of red. In Northern Ireland, all schools were instructed to remain closed on Friday as a precautionary measure. According to the British government, around 4.5 million people in both parts of the country were to receive a warning message on their cell phones.

Scotland's head of government, John Swinney, called on people in the affected areas not to travel. The most severe disruption is expected in the densely populated Scottish "Central Belt" between Glasgow and Edinburgh. The rail operator ScotRail announced that all train services would be canceled on Friday.

According to the weather warning, flying debris, high waves that could hit coastal roads and houses, fallen trees and severe disruption to public transport are expected.

Meteorologist over Germany: Not covered by the storm field

According to a meteorologist from the German Weather Service (DWD), the storm will not have any significant impact in Germany. "We will not be affected by the storm", he said.