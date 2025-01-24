Warnings are issued in Edinburgh and elsewhere. Picture: Keystone

Ireland and Great Britain have had a turbulent night. The danger from the winter weather is not over yet.

Storm Éowyn ravaged Ireland and parts of the United Kingdom during the night, creating dangerous conditions. According to the Irish Meteorological Service, gale-force winds in excess of 140 kilometers per hour were recorded in parts of the country. The highest warning level of red remains in place for the Republic of Ireland. Heavy rain could also lead to localized flooding.

There were reports of fallen trees and traffic disruptions from many parts of the country. More than 100 flights were canceled at Dublin Airport by 9:00 am.

Schools and other educational institutions remain closed. Public transport will also be at a standstill as long as the highest warning level is in force, reported Irish broadcaster RTÉ. Even supermarkets announced that they would be closing their stores.

Northern Ireland and parts of Scotland also affected

In Great Britain, Northern Ireland and parts of Scotland are particularly affected by the storm. According to the Met Office, the highest warning level for Friday is red here too. Heavy rain and snow is also expected during the course of the day. The storm is expected to last until the evening hours.

In Northern Ireland, all schools have been ordered to remain closed on Friday as a precautionary measure. Public transport was halted, Belfast Airport announced disruptions to air traffic and many flights were canceled.

In Scotland, the most severe disruptions were expected in the densely populated "Central Belt" between Glasgow and Edinburgh. Schools will also remain closed here. Significant traffic disruptions are also expected. The airports in Edinburgh and Glasgow have announced restrictions on air traffic.