Severe storms have caused flooding and mudslides in the US state of California over Christmas. The weather service warns that heavy rain and storms can still be expected in southern California throughout Friday.

Keystone-SDA SDA

"Numerous flash floods are possible", according to the severe weather warning issued by the US weather service NWS. The Los Angeles Times reported that at least three people had died. One man was killed by a falling tree in San Diego.

Severe storms had already swept across California on Christmas Eve. In some normally sunny areas, more than 25 centimetres of rain had already fallen.

On Thursday, the NWS then issued a severe weather warning for Southern California, which also affected the metropolis of Los Angeles, the second largest city in the USA. Warnings were issued for heavy rain, flash floods and gale-force winds of more than 88 kilometers per hour. In areas that were devastated by fires at the beginning of the year, there was also a threat of debris avalanches. The authorities declared a state of emergency in several counties, including Los Angeles.

The storm was caused by a weather phenomenon known as an "atmospheric river". Atmospheric rivers are currents in the atmosphere that transport huge amounts of water vapor from warm to cooler regions. In California, the moisture is shoveled from Hawaii to the US West Coast by the so-called Pineapple Express.