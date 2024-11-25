  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Storm "Bert" Storms in the UK cost several people their lives

dpa

25.11.2024 - 05:20

Several dead in storms in Great Britain - Gallery
Several dead in storms in Great Britain - Gallery. In some places, entire streets were flooded and hundreds of houses were damaged.

In some places, entire streets were flooded and hundreds of houses were damaged.

Image: Keystone

Several dead in storms in Great Britain - Gallery. Bert ruffles the hair of King Charles III as he goes to church in Sandringham on Sunday morning.

Bert ruffles the hair of King Charles III as he goes to church in Sandringham on Sunday morning.

Image: IMAGO/Paul Marriott

Several dead in storms in Great Britain - Gallery. In east London, a tree felled by Bert crashed into a car.

In east London, a tree felled by Bert crashed into a car.

Image: Keystone/EPA/Tolga Akmen

Several dead in storms in Great Britain - Gallery. A man died near a river that burst its banks.

A man died near a river that burst its banks.

Image: dpa

Several dead in storms in Great Britain - Gallery. The storm pushed meter-high waves against the promenade and a train in Devon (Exeter).

The storm pushed meter-high waves against the promenade and a train in Devon (Exeter).

Image: IMAGO/PPAUK

Several dead in storms in Great Britain - Gallery. The storm whipped up the sea in Dawlish (Devon).

The storm whipped up the sea in Dawlish (Devon).

Image: IMAGO/PPAUK/Phil Mingo

Several dead in storms in Great Britain - Gallery. Storm Bert has caused the River Exe in Devon to burst its banks.

Storm Bert has caused the River Exe in Devon to burst its banks.

Image: IMAGO/PPAUK/Phil Mingo

Several dead in storms in Great Britain - Gallery. Cars drive on flooded roads in Devon, Exeter.

Cars drive on flooded roads in Devon, Exeter.

Image: IMAGO/PPAUK/Phil Mingo

Several dead in storms in Great Britain - Gallery. The storm whirls the autumn leaves through the air on London's boulevard The Mall.

The storm whirls the autumn leaves through the air on London's boulevard The Mall.

Image: IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire/Vuk Valic

Several dead in storms in Great Britain - Gallery
Several dead in storms in Great Britain - Gallery. In some places, entire streets were flooded and hundreds of houses were damaged.

In some places, entire streets were flooded and hundreds of houses were damaged.

Image: Keystone

Several dead in storms in Great Britain - Gallery. Bert ruffles the hair of King Charles III as he goes to church in Sandringham on Sunday morning.

Bert ruffles the hair of King Charles III as he goes to church in Sandringham on Sunday morning.

Image: IMAGO/Paul Marriott

Several dead in storms in Great Britain - Gallery. In east London, a tree felled by Bert crashed into a car.

In east London, a tree felled by Bert crashed into a car.

Image: Keystone/EPA/Tolga Akmen

Several dead in storms in Great Britain - Gallery. A man died near a river that burst its banks.

A man died near a river that burst its banks.

Image: dpa

Several dead in storms in Great Britain - Gallery. The storm pushed meter-high waves against the promenade and a train in Devon (Exeter).

The storm pushed meter-high waves against the promenade and a train in Devon (Exeter).

Image: IMAGO/PPAUK

Several dead in storms in Great Britain - Gallery. The storm whipped up the sea in Dawlish (Devon).

The storm whipped up the sea in Dawlish (Devon).

Image: IMAGO/PPAUK/Phil Mingo

Several dead in storms in Great Britain - Gallery. Storm Bert has caused the River Exe in Devon to burst its banks.

Storm Bert has caused the River Exe in Devon to burst its banks.

Image: IMAGO/PPAUK/Phil Mingo

Several dead in storms in Great Britain - Gallery. Cars drive on flooded roads in Devon, Exeter.

Cars drive on flooded roads in Devon, Exeter.

Image: IMAGO/PPAUK/Phil Mingo

Several dead in storms in Great Britain - Gallery. The storm whirls the autumn leaves through the air on London's boulevard The Mall.

The storm whirls the autumn leaves through the air on London's boulevard The Mall.

Image: IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire/Vuk Valic

Storm "Bert" covers the British Isles with heavy rain and floods entire streets. A state of emergency is declared in a district in the south of Wales.

25.11.2024, 05:20

25.11.2024, 06:16

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Storms triggered by storm "Bert" in Great Britain and Ireland have claimed the lives of several people.
  • According to British media reports, at least three deaths have been recorded in England and Wales after rain and thawing snow caused severe flooding over the weekend.
  • Further deaths were reported in road accidents, which are still being investigated as to whether they are directly related to the severe weather conditions.
Show more

Storms triggered by storm "Bert" in the UK and Ireland have claimed the lives of several people. According to British media reports, at least three deaths were recorded in England and Wales after rainfall and thawing snow caused severe flooding at the weekend. There were further deaths in road accidents, which are still being investigated to determine whether they are directly related to the severe weather conditions.

In the north of Wales, a dead man was discovered who is believed to be a missing walker. He was reportedly caught in the floodwaters of a river that had burst its banks. In the county of Hampshire, a driver was killed by a falling tree, according to the Guardian, and another died when he tried to cross a ford in his car.

Ticker on the onset of winter. Federal government warns of risk of black ice on roads +++ Bus route in Zurich temporarily suspended due to icy conditions

Ticker on the onset of winterFederal government warns of risk of black ice on roads +++ Bus route in Zurich temporarily suspended due to icy conditions

Hundreds of houses damaged by floods

At times, more than 200 flood warnings were in place in England, Scotland and Wales. Fierce winds whipped up the floodwaters even more, making the situation even more precarious. A state of emergency was declared in a district in the south of Wales. According to the PA news agency, around four-fifths of the usual rainfall for the whole month of November fell there within 48 hours.

Several hundred houses were damaged by the floods and in some places entire streets were under water. According to the radio station RTÉ, around 60,000 households in Ireland alone were temporarily without power.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer thanked the rescue workers on the online platform X and expressed his sympathy to all those affected. He will be kept informed about the further consequences of the storm. According to the British Meteorological Agency, the storm should slowly move out to sea on Monday.

dpa