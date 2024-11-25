Several dead in storms in Great Britain - Gallery In some places, entire streets were flooded and hundreds of houses were damaged. Image: Keystone Bert ruffles the hair of King Charles III as he goes to church in Sandringham on Sunday morning. Image: IMAGO/Paul Marriott In east London, a tree felled by Bert crashed into a car. Image: Keystone/EPA/Tolga Akmen A man died near a river that burst its banks. Image: dpa The storm pushed meter-high waves against the promenade and a train in Devon (Exeter). Image: IMAGO/PPAUK The storm whipped up the sea in Dawlish (Devon). Image: IMAGO/PPAUK/Phil Mingo Storm Bert has caused the River Exe in Devon to burst its banks. Image: IMAGO/PPAUK/Phil Mingo Cars drive on flooded roads in Devon, Exeter. Image: IMAGO/PPAUK/Phil Mingo The storm whirls the autumn leaves through the air on London's boulevard The Mall. Image: IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire/Vuk Valic Several dead in storms in Great Britain - Gallery In some places, entire streets were flooded and hundreds of houses were damaged. Image: Keystone Bert ruffles the hair of King Charles III as he goes to church in Sandringham on Sunday morning. Image: IMAGO/Paul Marriott In east London, a tree felled by Bert crashed into a car. Image: Keystone/EPA/Tolga Akmen A man died near a river that burst its banks. Image: dpa The storm pushed meter-high waves against the promenade and a train in Devon (Exeter). Image: IMAGO/PPAUK The storm whipped up the sea in Dawlish (Devon). Image: IMAGO/PPAUK/Phil Mingo Storm Bert has caused the River Exe in Devon to burst its banks. Image: IMAGO/PPAUK/Phil Mingo Cars drive on flooded roads in Devon, Exeter. Image: IMAGO/PPAUK/Phil Mingo The storm whirls the autumn leaves through the air on London's boulevard The Mall. Image: IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire/Vuk Valic

Storm "Bert" covers the British Isles with heavy rain and floods entire streets. A state of emergency is declared in a district in the south of Wales.

Storms triggered by storm "Bert" in the UK and Ireland have claimed the lives of several people. According to British media reports, at least three deaths were recorded in England and Wales after rainfall and thawing snow caused severe flooding at the weekend. There were further deaths in road accidents, which are still being investigated to determine whether they are directly related to the severe weather conditions.

In the north of Wales, a dead man was discovered who is believed to be a missing walker. He was reportedly caught in the floodwaters of a river that had burst its banks. In the county of Hampshire, a driver was killed by a falling tree, according to the Guardian, and another died when he tried to cross a ford in his car.

Hundreds of houses damaged by floods

At times, more than 200 flood warnings were in place in England, Scotland and Wales. Fierce winds whipped up the floodwaters even more, making the situation even more precarious. A state of emergency was declared in a district in the south of Wales. According to the PA news agency, around four-fifths of the usual rainfall for the whole month of November fell there within 48 hours.

Several hundred houses were damaged by the floods and in some places entire streets were under water. According to the radio station RTÉ, around 60,000 households in Ireland alone were temporarily without power.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer thanked the rescue workers on the online platform X and expressed his sympathy to all those affected. He will be kept informed about the further consequences of the storm. According to the British Meteorological Agency, the storm should slowly move out to sea on Monday.

I’ve spoken with @PrifWeinidog about the severe weather and flooding in Wales.



Thank you to the emergency services who are working tirelessly to protect communities — my thoughts are with those impacted.



I’m receiving updates on Storm Bert as it develops across the UK. — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) November 24, 2024

