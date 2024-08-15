Storms have caused a lot of damage on Mallorca. Due to the current weather situation, air traffic is severely affected. Picture: IMAGO/ThomasReiner.pro

Severe storms cause considerable chaos on Mallorca. Heavy rainfall is causing flooding. Air traffic is severely restricted. Passengers from Switzerland are also stranded.

Andreas Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you After many weeks of extreme heat, Mallorca is hit by a storm.

Parts of the vacation island are flooded.

Air traffic suffers considerable delays and cancellations. Swiss passengers are also stranded. Show more

A low-pressure system brought heavy rain showers, thunderstorms, hail and squalls to Mallorca and other Spanish Mediterranean regions yesterday. The situation is also tense today. In the northeast of Mallorca in particular, nothing is working.

According to "Mallorca Zeitung", the fire department was repeatedly called out to clear fallen trees or pump out flooded cellars. In the east of the country, 58 liters of rainfall per square meter were already measured in the morning. Roads were flooded. The authorities had meanwhile declared the highest warning level red.

Fins a 58 litres a Manacor avui dematí, amb les primeres acumulacions d'aigua. 📷 Imatges: Joan Nadal pic.twitter.com/XYERAfa1gk — El temps IB3 (@TempsIB3) August 15, 2024

Air traffic on Mallorca has been particularly affected by the weather. More than 50 flights have been delayed or canceled. Travelers have to put up with long waiting times at the airport. Some are making the best of the situation by using the beach tents they brought with them in the hope of getting some rest and passing the time more comfortably, reports "Majorca Daily Bulletin".

In Port de Sóller, police had to rescue ten people from their homes because the water was already knee-deep in the apartment and the door could no longer be opened. Picture: Guardia Civil/Europapress/dpa

"20 Minuten" has learned of chaotic conditions at Palma de Mallorca airport. A planned flight to Zurich would probably not be able to take off until later in the evening instead of at 2.10 pm. Meanwhile, some passengers bound for Mallorca were stuck on the plane at Basel Airport for six hours.

It is rare for a red warning to be issued in Mallorca. However, the weather usually changes in mid-August. This is when the constant summer weather usually ends on the island. Beach days then alternate with sometimes heavy thunderstorms.