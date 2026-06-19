A total of 25 merchant ships crossed the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday. This came after an agreement to reopen the waterway was signed the previous day.

Merchant ship traffic has picked up slightly following the agreement between the U.S. and Iran. (File photo)

That is five times the average number of ships during the first ten days of June, according to data released Friday by the vessel-tracking platform AXSMarine. It is also the highest number of ships to pass through the strait in a single day since April 18.

The strait is effectively controlled by Iran. It normally carries about 20 percent of the world’s oil production and other key raw materials.

The increase in ship transits on Thursday followed the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the U.S. and Iran on Wednesday. However, the talks scheduled for Friday in Switzerland—which were supposed to launch a 60-day process to resolve the core issues of Iran’s nuclear program—have been postponed indefinitely.

In addition, radio signal disruptions continue in the Strait of Hormuz. “Mine clearance in the strait is ongoing, and shipping companies are required to exercise caution,” wrote AXSMarine.