Just one day after announcing a fee for the safe passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz, U.S. President Donald Trump has once again backed away from the idea. Following “extremely productive discussions” with unnamed representatives of Middle Eastern countries, he decided to “replace the fee with trade and investment agreements that the various Gulf states will conclude with the United States,” he wrote on his platform, Truth Social.

The president claimed that the investments—the amount of which was not specified—would be “massive” and beneficial to the Gulf states. It was initially unclear who Trump had spoken with and whether the Gulf states had in fact agreed to such plans.

Just on Monday, Trump had announced the resumption of the naval blockade against ships bound for or departing from Iranian ports. In that context, he also said that, from now on, the U.S. would claim 20 percent of the cargo value as revenue for ensuring safe passage through the strait—which is strategically important for global oil trade—for “reasons of fairness.” This is intended to offset the costs incurred in securing safe passage. He added that the process and its implementation would begin immediately.

Trump's proposal was promptly met with criticism. The International Maritime Organization (IMO) pointed out that, under international law, passage must remain free of customs duties and fees. German shipowners also criticized Trump's announcement.