Stranded humpback whale is malnourished juvenile - Gallery The dead humpback whale lies in the sand in a hollow. Image: dpa The uninhabited bird sanctuary island of Minsener Oog in the middle of the Wadden Sea National Park may not be entered. (archive picture) Image: dpa Stranded humpback whale is malnourished juvenile - Gallery The dead humpback whale lies in the sand in a hollow. Image: dpa The uninhabited bird sanctuary island of Minsener Oog in the middle of the Wadden Sea National Park may not be entered. (archive picture) Image: dpa

A dead whale has been discovered by a helicopter on an uninhabited island in the North Sea. Experts from the National Park Authority can now make initial statements about the dead animal.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you A dead whale is discovered on an uninhabited island in the North Sea.

The dead animal is a 7.40-metre-long young male.

It is still unclear why he was so emaciated and why he died. Show more

First a 14.3 meter long sperm whale drifts dead in the Wadden Sea and is pulled onto the beach of Sylt, then a helicopter pilot discovers another whale. The dead animal was lying on the beach of an uninhabited bird sanctuary island east of Wangerooge. Experts have now examined the humpback whale carcass on the beach at Minsener Oog. Entering the island is otherwise prohibited.

What is known about the stranded humpback whale so far?

The dead animal is a 7.40 meter long young male. The animal was relatively thin, according to the administration of the Lower Saxony Wadden Sea National Park. There are indications that the young whale may have been living off its fat reserves. Some intestinal parasites were also found. Adult male humpback whales grow up to 15 meters long, females even 16 meters.

What happens to the whale carcass?

According to the Wilhelmshaven Waterways and Shipping Administration, the dead whale can currently remain on the island's beach. It would only have to be salvaged for the safety of shipping if a higher tide were to bring it back into the fairway. The national park administration takes the same view: the Wadden Sea is an open ecosystem. The stranded dead whale provided food for other creatures. It is still unclear why it was so emaciated and why it died. The pathological examination must be awaited, said a spokeswoman for the administration.

How often do large whales beach themselves on the North Sea coast?

According to the experts, the occasional stranding of large whales on the North Sea coast has been documented for centuries. According to this, sperm whales often take a wrong turn on their migrations, and the deep-sea dwellers' sense of direction fails in shallow water. This could also be a reason why the 14.3-metre-long sperm whale discovered off Sylt in mid-February died. However, further investigations will have to show this.

Humpback whales, on the other hand, are better adapted to life in shallower seas. Last summer, a humpback whale was observed hunting and jumping out of the water from Norderney.

Can the dead humpback whale be viewed on the island of Minsener Oog?

The island of Minsener Oog is part of the strictly protected quiet zone of the national park and may not be entered all year round. The island is an important breeding and resting area for thousands of birds throughout the year, emphasizes the national park administration. The dead humpback whale can therefore not be visited. The authority also issued a warning because the teeth of stranded sperm whales are often illegally broken out. However, the humpback whale is a baleen whale and has no teeth. "So there is nothing to get here," it says.

Which whales live in the Wadden Sea and can be observed?

Large whales sighted in the Wadden Sea have only strayed there. Only the harbor porpoise, which is only 1.5 meters long, is native to the area. The population of harbor porpoises in the German North Sea has declined significantly in recent years. Since 2009, the population has decreased by almost four percent annually: from 49,700 to around 23,219 animals, according to a study published in 2021 by the University of Veterinary Medicine Hannover. According to the Schleswig-Holstein Nature Conservation Association (Nabu), minke whales, white-beaked dolphins and white-sided dolphins are rarely spotted off the German North Sea coast when passing through.