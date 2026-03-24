A humpback whale has been lying on a sandbank off the German Baltic coast since Monday morning. Helpers are fighting for the animal's life. The high tide during the night did not save it. What happens now?

dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you A stranded humpback whale has been lying off the Baltic coast since Monday morning.

Attempts to free it have so far failed. The animal is weakened and barely moving.

Onlookers are also disrupting the rescue efforts. Show more

Concerns about the whale stranded in the Baltic Sea off Timmendorfer Strand continue. On Tuesday morning, the animal was still lying in shallow water. It was not yet clear how the rescue attempts would continue.

The mayor of Timmendorfer Strand, Sven Partheil-Böhnke, told the news agency dpa that people were trying to reach the animal with rowing boats or rubber dinghies. He criticized this behaviour in the strongest terms. It causes the whale to panic. In addition, the rescue measures are massively disrupted if the barriers are disregarded.

Walkers who were touched by the fate of the sea giant were out and about this morning at a distance from the incident. "The poor guy. I hope he can still be saved," said Stefan Stauch, who had come with his wife from Scharbeutz, a few kilometers away. They could even have heard the whale during the night. "We had hoped that it would come free again with the rising tide during the night, but that didn't work."

Humpback whale off Timmendorfer Strand still in distress Many people are concerned about the fate of the humpback whale. Image: dpa On Tuesday, the whale was still lying on the sandbank off Niendorf on the Baltic Sea. Image: dpa According to experts, rescuing the large whale is not easy - it is also possible that the animal will immediately beach itself again or die. Image: dpa Another rescue attempt is to be launched. Image: dpa Humpback whale off Timmendorfer Strand still in distress Many people are concerned about the fate of the humpback whale. Image: dpa On Tuesday, the whale was still lying on the sandbank off Niendorf on the Baltic Sea. Image: dpa According to experts, rescuing the large whale is not easy - it is also possible that the animal will immediately beach itself again or die. Image: dpa Another rescue attempt is to be launched. Image: dpa

Rescue attempts in vain

The high tide around midnight was not enough for the approximately ten-metre-long animal to swim free on its own, a police spokesman said early in the morning. According to the police, the marine mammal was discovered in the water off the Niendorf district on Monday night.

Helpers had tried in vain from Monday afternoon until late into the night to get the whale, which was stuck on a sandbank, into deeper water. Police boats, inflatable boats and drones from the fire department, numerous helpers and ITAW experts were among those deployed.

It is not yet clear why the whale surfaced off Niendorf. ITAW expert Stephanie Gross said that the animal may have been sick or injured, or perhaps just exhausted. It could also be that the whale simply landed in the shallow water area by mistake.

Probably a male humpback whale on migration

According to Sea Shepherd, the animal is a humpback whale. Spokesman Sven Biertümpfel assumes that it is probably a young bull because, unlike cows, males migrate. It is also likely that the animal is the same whale that has been seen in the port of Wismar in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania since March.

* With material from DPA.

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