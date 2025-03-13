Suni Williams and Barry Wilmore were only supposed to be in space for about a week - that turned into almost ten months. Now a team is supposed to take their return capsule to the ISS - but the mission has been delayed because Elon Musk's SpaceX has postponed the flight.

The return mission for the two US astronauts who have been stuck in the International Space Station (ISS) since June has been delayed.

The flight of the "Crew Dragon" of tech billionaire Elon Musk's private space company SpaceX from the Cape Canaveral spaceport in the US state of Florida, which was originally scheduled for Wednesday evening (local time), was stopped shortly before take-off, as live images from the US space agency NASA showed.

The reason was a hydraulic problem on the ground, it said.

A new launch date was not initially announced. Show more

A flight to the International Space Station (ISS) was due to take off on Wednesday to bring two Nasa astronauts stuck there back to Earth - but the stranded astronauts will now have to wait further due to launch problems. The aerospace company SpaceX postponed the flight due to problems with the launch pad.

The stranded Nasa astronauts Suni Williams (left) and Butch Wilmore at a press conference from the International Space Station (ISS) on September 13, 2025. Image: Keystone/Nasa via AP

Less than four hours before the scheduled evening launch of the Falcon rocket from Nasa's Kennedy Space Center, concerns arose about a critical hydraulic system. The four astronauts, already strapped into their capsule, waited for a final decision, which was made less than an hour before the countdown expired: SpaceX aborted the launch.

The company did not initially announce a new launch date, but indicated that the next attempt could take place as early as Thursday evening.

A week in space was planned

When the new crew of US, Japanese and Russian astronauts arrives at the space station, they will take over from Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams. The two astronauts had actually planned to spend only around a week in space to test the Boeing Starliner capsule at the beginning of June last year. However, due to technical problems with the capsule, they were unable to return - and their mission was extended from eight days to almost nine months.