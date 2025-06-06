The dental implant manufacturer Straumann will cut up to 250 jobs at its Villeret site in the Bernese Jura. The reason for this is the partial relocation of production for China to Shanghai. Archivbild: sda

The dental implant manufacturer Straumann is to cut up to 250 jobs at its Villeret site in the Bernese Jura. The reason is the partial relocation of production for China to Shanghai.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Straumann wants to cut hundreds of jobs in Villeret BE.

The dental technology specialist announced on Friday that the partial relocation of production in China to Shanghai could affect up to 250 jobs. Show more

Production for products sold in China will be gradually relocated to the newly licensed campus in Shanghai in order to "ensure competitiveness on the local market", according to a statement issued on Friday afternoon.

As a result, the workforce in Villeret will be "adapted to sustainable, long-term requirements", which could affect up to 250 jobs. A 14-day consultation process is currently underway to examine socially acceptable solutions. Straumann is determined to "manage this transition fairly, transparently and with respect".

1800 employees in Switzerland

Villeret will continue to focus on the manufacture of products with high added value, the press release continues. The company will invest 60 to 80 million Swiss francs over the next five years to support the long-term development of the site. The money will flow into advanced technologies, the modernization of infrastructure and the development of future-oriented skills among employees.

According to Straumann, the number of employees at the Villeret site has almost doubled in the last seven years, from around 550 to over 1000. In total, Straumann now employs around 1800 people in Switzerland.