A stray deer brought traffic at the Gotthard tunnel to a standstill on Saturday. Because the animal could not be driven away, it had to be shot by the wildlife authorities - the tunnel was temporarily closed.

A deer strayed into the area of the Wassen UR highway entrance near the Gotthard Tunnel on Saturday. Because it refused to be driven away, gamekeepers shot it. The Gotthard Tunnel was briefly closed before midday as a result.

The report of the deer in the danger zone had already been received at 8 o'clock in the morning, the Uri cantonal police wrote in a statement on Saturday afternoon. A police patrol, together with gamekeepers, then tried to drive the animal away. But they failed.

Because the animal was in danger there and the traffic situation was also threatened, the gamekeepers finally shot it at 11.45 a.m., the police added. The highway entrance and exit were closed, as was the Gotthard tunnel in the northbound direction.

