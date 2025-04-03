  1. Residential Customers
Abandoned in Rio de Janeiro Street cleaner finds baby in the garbage - and wants to adopt it

dpa

3.4.2025 - 21:53

First he thought it was a doll, then it started crying: a street cleaner in Rio finds an abandoned baby in the garbage. Now he feels responsible for its fate and wants to adopt it.

03.04.2025, 21:53

03.04.2025, 22:04

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Samuel da Silva dos Santos discovered an abandoned baby next to a garbage can in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday.
  • The street cleaner immediately took the newborn to a hospital: the baby is doing well.
  • Because he immediately took the baby to his heart, Samuel da Silva now wants to adopt it.
Show more

A newborn baby was found between bags of garbage by a street cleaner in Rio de Janeiro. "At first I thought it was a doll," Samuel da Silva Santos told the German Press Agency. "When I picked it up, I realized it was a newborn baby girl and she started crying," he continued.

A video recorded by a colleague shows the moment the baby was found at around three o'clock in the morning in the poorer north of the metropolis. Several Brazilian media outlets initially reported the story.

The street cleaners then stopped their work and called the police, who took the baby to a hospital for medical treatment. The girl is doing well and is recovering, said da Silva Santos. "She is a warrior." She had been born a second time. He and his colleague Anderson Nunes, who witnessed the scene, now intend to adopt the baby and are already looking into what steps would be necessary.

"We don't know the circumstances of how and why she ended up there. But I don't want her to feel abandoned or rejected," said da Silva Santos. "There is already a bond, a love between us," Nunes added.

Adoption is uncertain

But an adoption process is not that simple. "Before a child or young person is given up for adoption, the law states that the possibilities of (re)integration into the family must be exhausted," reported the news portal "G1", citing a court in Rio de Janeiro responsible for children and young people.

Only if no one can be found or the family does not want to take custody can the adoption process begin. "If no one is found, she already has a family," said da Silva Santos, who named the girl Vitória. The name has a Latin origin and means "victory".

