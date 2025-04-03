Abandoned between garbage bags: Garbage man finds baby in Rio - Gallery "We don't know the circumstances of how and why she ended up there. But I don't want her to feel abandoned or rejected," said Samuel da Silva Santos, who found a newborn next to a garbage can in Rio. Image: dpa The city sanitation workers intend to adopt the baby. Image: dpa Abandoned between garbage bags: Garbage man finds baby in Rio - Gallery "We don't know the circumstances of how and why she ended up there. But I don't want her to feel abandoned or rejected," said Samuel da Silva Santos, who found a newborn next to a garbage can in Rio. Image: dpa The city sanitation workers intend to adopt the baby. Image: dpa

First he thought it was a doll, then it started crying: a street cleaner in Rio finds an abandoned baby in the garbage. Now he feels responsible for its fate and wants to adopt it.

dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Samuel da Silva dos Santos discovered an abandoned baby next to a garbage can in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday.

The street cleaner immediately took the newborn to a hospital: the baby is doing well.

Because he immediately took the baby to his heart, Samuel da Silva now wants to adopt it. Show more

A newborn baby was found between bags of garbage by a street cleaner in Rio de Janeiro. "At first I thought it was a doll," Samuel da Silva Santos told the German Press Agency. "When I picked it up, I realized it was a newborn baby girl and she started crying," he continued.

A video recorded by a colleague shows the moment the baby was found at around three o'clock in the morning in the poorer north of the metropolis. Several Brazilian media outlets initially reported the story.

NOTÍCIAS



Durante a madrugada desta terça-feira, uma equipe da Comlurb encontrou um bebê recém nascido dentro de uma lixeira na rua ouro preto, em Quintino.



😳😳😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/vFmaVLSqqG — 🚨Notícias Rio N.t S.G 🚨 (@NotciasRio1) April 2, 2025

The street cleaners then stopped their work and called the police, who took the baby to a hospital for medical treatment. The girl is doing well and is recovering, said da Silva Santos. "She is a warrior." She had been born a second time. He and his colleague Anderson Nunes, who witnessed the scene, now intend to adopt the baby and are already looking into what steps would be necessary.

"We don't know the circumstances of how and why she ended up there. But I don't want her to feel abandoned or rejected," said da Silva Santos. "There is already a bond, a love between us," Nunes added.

Adoption is uncertain

But an adoption process is not that simple. "Before a child or young person is given up for adoption, the law states that the possibilities of (re)integration into the family must be exhausted," reported the news portal "G1", citing a court in Rio de Janeiro responsible for children and young people.

Heróis de farda laranja! 🧡

Só dá eles nas redes e na mídia, mas por um motivo nobre: salvaram uma vida! Os garis Samuel, Anderson e Jeferson resgataram uma bebê recém-nascida encontrada no lixo, na madrugada de terça-feira (01/04), na Rua Ouro Preto, entre Quintino e Cascadura.+ pic.twitter.com/pfYWtt580Q — COMLURB (@comlurbcomunica) April 2, 2025

Only if no one can be found or the family does not want to take custody can the adoption process begin. "If no one is found, she already has a family," said da Silva Santos, who named the girl Vitória. The name has a Latin origin and means "victory".