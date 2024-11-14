Strength lies in calm. There are many apps that help to reduce stress. Dall-E @blue News

Is the water up to your head again? Having trouble sleeping and don't know the best way to get rid of stress? Then try these apps, which can work wonders.

Martin Abgottspon

No time? blue News summarizes for you In an increasingly hectic world, many people are looking for digital helpers to reduce stress and find relaxation.

Various apps offer support here.

A selection of practical little helpers that support you in reducing stress. Show more

Calm - meditation and sleep made easy

Calm is one of the leading apps for meditation and better sleep. It offers guided meditations, sleep stories, breathing programs and relaxing music to reduce stress and improve sleep quality. The app is suitable for both beginners and advanced users and was named iPhone App of the Year 2017 by Apple.

Take a Break - short breaks for in between

Take a Break allows users to take short breaks to relax deeply and reduce stress. The app offers two guided meditations - a seven-minute one for work breaks and a 13-minute one for stress management. Both can be listened to with or without music and nature sounds to calm the mind and recharge the batteries.

Headspace - the personal mindfulness coach

Headspace is a comprehensive app for mental health, mindfulness and meditation. It offers hundreds of meditation sessions on topics such as stress management, sleep improvement and focus enhancement. In addition, the app includes breathing exercises, sleep sounds and personalized coaching options to support users on their path to greater serenity and well-being.

Any.do - Efficient organization through lists

"Any.do" is an app that helps to organize tasks and appointments clearly. With functions such as to-do lists, calendar integration and reminders, it helps users to structure their everyday lives and reduce stress through better planning.

Seven - stress reduction through exercise

Seven offers an effective training program that can be completed in just seven minutes a day. The short but intense exercises are designed to improve physical fitness and reduce stress at the same time. Ideal for anyone who is short on time but still wants to stay active.

Happify - step by step to greater happiness

The Happify app uses scientifically based techniques from positive psychology to increase well-being. Through various activities and games, users learn to break through negative thought patterns and develop a more optimistic outlook.

Colorfy - creative relaxation through coloring

"Colorfy" is a digital coloring app for adults that offers a variety of templates. By coloring, users can get creative and relax at the same time. The app promotes mindfulness and helps to clear the mind.