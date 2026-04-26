The Australian airline Qantas offers corners like this on its long-haul flights where passengers can stretch their legs. The aim is to avoid congestion in the narrow aisles. Quantas

More space to stretch instead of sitting still for hours on end: The Australian airline Qantas is planning a mini-oasis above the clouds - while other airlines continue to plan every centimeter for seats.

Gabriela Beck

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Australian airline Qantas is planning wellness zones with exercise and snacks on long-haul flights from 2027.

The measure is intended to increase comfort and reduce the health risks to passengers from sitting for long periods of time.

A similar offer is not currently planned at Swiss for cost reasons. Show more

The Australian airline Qantas wants to make long-haul flights more comfortable from 2027 and is introducing special comfort zones in new Airbus A350-1000ULR jets, as the travel portal "Travel and Leisure Asia" writes. On flights of up to 22 hours - for example from Sydney to London or New York - passengers will be able to do stretching exercises, move around and get snacks. Studies show that exercise not only increases well-being, but can also help combat jet lag.

The zone is freely accessible and equipped with screens for exercises and handholds. It was created in collaboration with the Charles Perkins Center and is designed to counteract the health risks of prolonged sitting.

Another advantage: the comfort zone could also change behavior on board. Instead of congestion in the narrow aisle, passengers would have a clearly defined area to stand up and move around, which should relax the overall flow of the aircraft. On extremely long routes in particular, the concept could not only improve comfort, but also the efficiency of cabin operations.

At Swiss International Air Lines, such a concept is currently not an issue, Swiss spokeswoman Meike Fuhlrott assures the "Aargauer Zeitung". The airline is focusing more on seating capacity and efficiency when it comes to new aircraft. In view of cost-cutting measures and limited space, a comfort zone is currently not considered feasible.