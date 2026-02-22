Two people have been rescued in Latvia from an ice floe drifting into the Baltic Sea. The two had been out for an evening walk on the partly frozen sea near the village of Plienciems when a large chunk of ice broke loose and drifted several kilometers from the coast. This was reported by Latvian media with reference to the emergency services.
After five hours of intensive searching, the rescuers were able to locate the stranded people in the Gulf of Riga with the help of an icebreaker. In freezing temperatures, they were rescued from the piece of ice with the ship's crane and brought on board, as a video published by the Freeport of Riga shows.
The search at sea was made more difficult by the darkness and large ice floes, which severely impaired navigation. The rescued people were brought ashore from the ship in the port of Riga at around 3 a.m. and given medical treatment, the authorities said.