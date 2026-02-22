The search at sea was made difficult by the darkness and large ice floes, which severely impaired navigation, it was reported. Symbolfoto: dpa

Ice emergency on the Baltic Sea off Riga: In the middle of the night, an icebreaker has to rescue two walkers from a drifting ice floe - kilometers off the coast.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Riga Bay, two walkers drifted off the coast on a broken ice floe.

Alerted rescuers located the stranded men in the Baltic Sea with the help of an icebreaker.

Using the ship's crane, the two people were rescued from the piece of ice and brought on board. Show more

Two people have been rescued in Latvia from an ice floe drifting into the Baltic Sea. The two had been out for an evening walk on the partly frozen sea near the village of Plienciems when a large chunk of ice broke loose and drifted several kilometers from the coast. This was reported by Latvian media with reference to the emergency services.

After five hours of intensive searching, the rescuers were able to locate the stranded people in the Gulf of Riga with the help of an icebreaker. In freezing temperatures, they were rescued from the piece of ice with the ship's crane and brought on board, as a video published by the Freeport of Riga shows.

The search at sea was made more difficult by the darkness and large ice floes, which severely impaired navigation. The rescued people were brought ashore from the ship in the port of Riga at around 3 a.m. and given medical treatment, the authorities said.