Supervolcano active Strong earthquake in Naples - people run into the street

18.7.2025 - 10:51

The Naples region has been shaken by an earthquake. A supervolcano, the Phlegraean Fields, is located there. (archive photo)
At around 9.15 a.m., violent earth tremors shake the region. The Campi Flegrei supervolcano has been active for several weeks. It is still unclear how big it is.

DPA

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • At 9.15 a.m., the earth shook with a magnitude of 4.0 in the southern Italian city of Naples.
  • The epicenter is the Phlegraean Fields not far from the city - a supervolcano that triggers earth tremors at regular intervals.
  • No damage is known. Many people took to the streets for fear of buildings collapsing.
The Italian city of Naples and its surroundings have been shaken by a strong earthquake. Fearing major damage, many residents took to the streets this morning. According to official information, the epicenter was in the Phlegraean Fields, a so-called supervolcano in the west of the city. The quake was also felt in the center of the metropolis at around 9.15 am.

The new tremors caused great fear in several areas of the city. Photos were also shared on social networks. One user wrote: "Everything shook, from the floor to the cupboards and furniture. It was felt very strongly." Rail traffic in the region was interrupted on several routes as a precaution.

Phlegraean Fields near NaplesWhen the supervolcano erupted - and what happened next

Supervolcano on the outskirts of the city

According to the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV), the quake had a magnitude of 4.0. The Phlegraean Fields, an area of high volcanic activity in the Campania region, have been hit by numerous small and sometimes strong earthquakes for some time. At the end of June, a magnitude 4.6 quake was even recorded in the Campi Flegrei - literally: burning fields.

The government in Rome recently introduced new measures and announced plans for the possible evacuation of hundreds of thousands of people. However, only a few residents took part in a disaster control exercise. Around three million people live in Naples and the surrounding area.

