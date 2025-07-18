The Italian city of Naples and its surroundings have been shaken by a strong earthquake. Fearing major damage, many residents took to the streets this morning. According to official information, the epicenter was in the Phlegraean Fields, a so-called supervolcano in the west of the city. The quake was also felt in the center of the metropolis at around 9.15 am.
The new tremors caused great fear in several areas of the city. Photos were also shared on social networks. One user wrote: "Everything shook, from the floor to the cupboards and furniture. It was felt very strongly." Rail traffic in the region was interrupted on several routes as a precaution.
According to the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV), the quake had a magnitude of 4.0. The Phlegraean Fields, an area of high volcanic activity in the Campania region, have been hit by numerous small and sometimes strong earthquakes for some time. At the end of June, a magnitude 4.6 quake was even recorded in the Campi Flegrei - literally: burning fields.
The government in Rome recently introduced new measures and announced plans for the possible evacuation of hundreds of thousands of people. However, only a few residents took part in a disaster control exercise. Around three million people live in Naples and the surrounding area.