Once again, Japan has been rocked by a powerful earthquake. Once again, it has struck a region that was severely affected just ten years ago.

An earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 7.1 has shaken southern Japan. The national weather agency issued a warning of tsunami waves up to one meter high. The epicenter was located in the Kumamoto region on the southwestern main island of Kyushu, at a depth of ten kilometers. There were initially no reports of damage or casualties.

Ten years ago, the Kumamoto region was struck by another severe earthquake measuring 7.3 on the Richter scale. Dozens of people lost their lives immediately as a result. Tens of thousands more had to be temporarily housed in emergency shelters. In addition, there was severe damage to buildings, including the famous Kumamoto Castle.