An earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 7.1 has struck southern Japan. The national weather agency issued a warning of tsunami waves up to one meter high.

The epicenter was located in the Kumamoto region on the southwestern main island of Kyushu, at a depth of ten kilometers. There were initially no reports of damage or casualties. Japanese media reported, citing the operators, that the strong tremor had not caused any abnormalities at nuclear power plants. Shortly after the initial quake, strong aftershocks were felt on Kyushu.

Ten years ago, the Kumamoto region was struck by another severe earthquake measuring 7.3 on the Richter scale. Dozens of people lost their lives immediately as a result. Tens of thousands more had to be temporarily housed in emergency shelters. In addition, there was severe damage to buildings, including the famous Kumamoto Castle.