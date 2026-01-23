According to initial reports, several people were injured in southwestern Japan following a 7.1-magnitude earthquake. The fire department received numerous emergency calls, according to the Japanese television station NHK.

In addition, there have been reports of fires, which are being investigated. Power outages have affected approximately 48,000 households in Kumamoto Prefecture—which has been particularly hard hit—on the southwestern main island of Kyushu, the report added.

Japan's Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi, instructed her ministries to quickly assess the situation and take the necessary emergency measures. The national weather agency issued a warning of tidal waves up to one meter high.

No Irregularities at Nuclear Power Plants

The epicenter was located in the Kumamoto region at a depth of ten kilometers. Japanese media reported, citing the operators, that the strong tremor had not caused any irregularities at nuclear power plants. Several sections of highways in Kyushu—primarily in Kumamoto Prefecture—were closed, NHK further reported. Shortly after the initial quake, strong aftershocks struck Kyushu.

Ten years ago, the Kumamoto region was struck by another severe earthquake measuring 7.3 on the Richter scale. Dozens of people lost their lives immediately as a result. Tens of thousands more had to be temporarily housed in emergency shelters. In addition, there was severe damage to buildings, including the famous Kumamoto Castle.