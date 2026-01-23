ARCHIVE – A seismograph at an earthquake monitoring station records readings. Photo: Oliver Berg/dpa
Keystone
A strong earthquake has shaken southwestern Peru. Peru’s Geophysical Institute (IGP) reported the quake’s magnitude as 5.1, while the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported a magnitude of 5.5. According to the IGP, the quake occurred at approximately 9:24 p.m. local time (4:24 a.m. CEST) at a depth of 24 kilometers south of the town of Chupaca in the province of the same name in the Junín region. According to initial media reports, several buildings collapsed in the affected area. Reports indicate that there is at least one fatality and several injuries.
Earthquakes occur frequently in this Andean country because several tectonic plates converge in the region. Peru, along with its neighbors Chile and Ecuador, lies along the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, the most seismically active zone on Earth.