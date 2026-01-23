Current Strong Earthquake Rocks Peru

A strong earthquake has shaken southwestern Peru. Peru’s Geophysical Institute (IGP) reported the quake’s magnitude as 5.1, while the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported a magnitude of 5.5. According to the IGP, the quake occurred at approximately 9:24 p.m. local time (4:24 a.m. CEST) at a depth of 24 kilometers south of the town of Chupaca in the province of the same name in the Junín region. According to initial media reports, several buildings collapsed in the affected area. Reports indicate that there is at least one fatality and several injuries.