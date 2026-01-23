A powerful earthquake has shaken southern Mexico and was also felt in neighboring Guatemala. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the 7.3-magnitude quake struck off the Mexican Pacific coast, about 48 kilometers southwest of Aquiles Serdán in the state of Chiapas, at a depth of 15 kilometers. A tsunami warning was issued, according to Navy Minister Raymundo Morales.

HANDOUT – Mexican Navy Minister Raymundo Morales. Photo: --/Presidencia México/dpa – NOTE: For editorial use only and only with full attribution of the above credit

The Mexican Seismological Institute reported that the quake had a magnitude of 7.4 and a depth of 10 kilometers. According to the institute, the quake was followed by several moderate to strong aftershocks, one of which had a magnitude of 6.1. “There is no major damage,” Morales said in the Caribbean town of Tulum during President Claudia Sheinbaum’s press conference, based on preliminary findings. People were urged to stay away from the coast. The sea level could rise by up to half a meter.

Initially, no fatalities or injuries were reported, as Arturo Barrientos, head of civil defense in Chiapas, told the N+ television station. Nevertheless, efforts to assess potential damage continued. After the tremor at 8:48 a.m. local time (4:48 p.m. CEST), people in Chiapas took to the streets to seek safety.