View of the Turkish Mediterranean city of Marmaris, where the quake was centered.

An earthquake shakes the Turkish west coast and the Greek island of Rhodes during the night. A girl dies after panic attacks.

A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck the west coast of Turkey early this morning, claiming at least one life. According to the seismologists of the EMSC Institute responsible for the Mediterranean, the center of the quake was near Marmaris, which is only a few kilometers away from the Greek Dodecanese island of Rhodes.

Governor Idris Akbiyik reported on Platform X that a 14-year-old girl had been taken to hospital with panic attacks, where she died shortly afterwards. 69 people jumped out of the windows of their houses during the quake and were injured. The quake did not cause any damage in Marmaris itself.

According to the Turkish disaster control authority, the earth tremors occurred at 2.17 a.m. in the Mediterranean. They were also felt in neighboring regions, including the Greek island of Rhodes. Many people were woken from their sleep.

Frequent earthquakes

As Turkey lies on major fault lines, earthquakes occur frequently there. In 2023, an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.8 killed more than 53,000 people. Hundreds of thousands of buildings were destroyed or damaged. In the northern parts of neighboring Syria, the earthquake claimed another 6,000 lives.