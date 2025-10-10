Another severe earthquake shakes the Philippines. The authorities warn of a devastating tsunami: residents in coastal regions should seek safety.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Another severe earthquake shakes the Philippines.

The authorities warn of a devastating tidal wave: residents in coastal regions should seek safety. Show more

Just a few days after the last strong earthquake in the Philippines, another violent tremor has shaken the island nation. According to the US earthquake observatory USGS, the quake this morning (local time) had a magnitude of 7.4 and was centered at a shallow depth of only around 58 kilometers in the southern province of Davao Oriental on the island of Mindanao. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) even put the magnitude of the quake at 7.6.

Notable quake, preliminary info: M 7.4 - 20 km E of Santiago, Philippines https://t.co/wJOK9j33lA — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) October 10, 2025

Phivolcs also issued a tsunami warning for seven provinces, stressing that tidal waves of more than one meter in height could hit land for several hours. Residents in coastal regions were urged to move to higher ground.

#EarthquakePH #EarthquakeDavaoOriental

Earthquake Information No.1

Date and Time: 10 October 2025 - 11:10 AM

Magnitude = 3.4

Depth = 001 km

Location = 07.05°N, 126.77°E - 030 km S 55° E of Manay (Davao Oriental)https://t.co/XVCJ0p6fLA pic.twitter.com/mdjaAhCrhO — PHIVOLCS-DOST (@phivolcs_dost) October 10, 2025

Fears of damage and aftershocks

Phivolcs director Teresito Bacolcol said on the radio that damage and aftershocks were to be expected. There was a power cut in many affected areas. In the small town of Manay, buildings were damaged, including a church - but the exact extent of the damage is still unclear, said Ednar Dayanghirang from the local civil defense, who was in Davao City at the time of the quake. "It was very strong, people were panicking and running out of the buildings." Dayanghirang also spoke on the radio of at least one death.

Just over a week ago, an earthquake shook the central province of Cebu. (October 3, 2025) Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Aaron Favila

Dozens dead in latest quake

Just over a week ago, a magnitude 6.9 quake shook the central province of Cebu, around 515 kilometers away. At least 74 people were killed and around 550 others were injured. There were thousands of aftershocks.

The Philippines lie on the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, a volcanic belt that surrounds the Pacific Ocean on three sides. Earthquakes and volcanic eruptions occur frequently in the world's most geologically active zone.