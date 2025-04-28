Almost half of the total wealth of private households is attributable to real estate. (archive image) Keystone

The assets of private households in Switzerland continued to grow strongly in 2024. The increase was driven both by growth in financial assets and higher real estate assets.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Net wealth rose by CHF 180 billion or 3.8% to a total of CHF 4,480 billion at the end of 2024, as announced by the Swiss National Bank (SNB) on Monday. The increase was mainly due to higher financial assets and an increase in real estate assets.

Financial assets held by households climbed by CHF 119 billion to CHF 3146 billion. Households invested throughout the year and benefited particularly strongly from rising stock market prices in the first quarter. This development was clearly visible in collective capital investments, where both extensive purchases and high capital gains were recorded.

40 percent of private households' financial receivables consisted of claims against insurance companies and pension funds. Securities accounted for 30 percent, as did cash and deposits.

Half of assets come from real estate

The market value of real estate accounted for almost half of the total assets of private households. Real estate assets also increased, albeit at a more moderate rate than in previous years.

At the end of 2024, the market value of real estate held by households amounted to CHF 2770 billion, which corresponds to an increase of CHF 83 billion or 3.1%. The increase was therefore lower, as real estate prices rose less sharply.

At the same time, the liabilities of private households increased by CHF 22 billion to CHF 1037 billion. At CHF 953 billion, mortgage debt continued to account for the majority of liabilities.