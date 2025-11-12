Northern lights illuminate the sky over Adliswil ZH. (October 10, 2024) Image: Keystone/Petra Bischoff

Due to an unusually strong solar storm, auroras became visible in Switzerland on Wednesday night. Experts in the USA warn of solar storms until November 13.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The US weather agency NOAA classified the geomagnetic storm at the second-highest warning level G4.

According to the agency, such events can cause voltage fluctuations in power grids as well as interference with satellite, radio and GPS signals. Show more

Webcams on Mount Rigi and Mount Säntis, for example, showed pink veils of light.

Air traffic and pipelines may also be affected.

This is a video capturing the Aurora from Longmont, CO courtesy of Kelsey Dillon. Thank you Kelsey! pic.twitter.com/YeqGM5YU9x — NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center (@NWSSWPC) November 12, 2025

Northern lights are generally rare in the Alpine region. They occur when high-energy particles from solar storms hit the Earth's magnetic field. The stronger the solar winds and the darker the observation site, the greater the chance of seeing the natural phenomenon, as stated in an earlier Meteonews report.