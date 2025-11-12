  1. Residential Customers
NOAA: Second highest warning level Strong solar storm brings auroras to the Swiss night sky

SDA

12.11.2025 - 05:16

Northern lights illuminate the sky over Adliswil ZH. (October 10, 2024)
Image: Keystone/Petra Bischoff

Due to an unusually strong solar storm, auroras became visible in Switzerland on Wednesday night. Experts in the USA warn of solar storms until November 13.

12.11.2025, 07:59

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Due to an unusually strong solar storm, auroras became visible in Switzerland on Wednesday night.
  • The US weather agency NOAA classified the geomagnetic storm at the second-highest warning level G4.
  • According to the agency, such events can cause voltage fluctuations in power grids as well as interference with satellite, radio and GPS signals.
Webcams on Mount Rigi and Mount Säntis, for example, showed pink veils of light.

The US weather agency NOAA classified the geomagnetic storm at the second-highest warning level G4. The experts warn of solar storms until November 13. According to NOAA, such events can cause voltage fluctuations in power grids as well as disruptions to satellite, radio and GPS signals. Air traffic and pipelines may also be affected.

Northern lights are generally rare in the Alpine region. They occur when high-energy particles from solar storms hit the Earth's magnetic field. The stronger the solar winds and the darker the observation site, the greater the chance of seeing the natural phenomenon, as stated in an earlier Meteonews report.

