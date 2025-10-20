Sea levels have been rising for some time. Now a study shows that this rise is unprecedented for at least the past 4,000 years. (archive image) Keystone

Global sea levels have risen significantly faster between 1900 and 2020 than at any other time in the past 4,000 years. This is according to a study that looked at the changes over the last almost 12,000 years.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The current rise in global sea levels is mainly due to two effects, as the group led by Yucheng Lin from Rutgers University in Piscataway, New Jersey, USA, writes in the journal Nature: On the one hand, the water in the oceans becomes warmer - and expands in the process. Secondly, the melting of mountain glaciers and ice sheets in Greenland and Antarctica is causing more water to flow into the oceans.

"The glaciers react faster because they are smaller than the ice sheets, which are often the size of continents," Lin is quoted as saying in a statement from his university. "In Greenland, we are currently seeing an ever-increasing acceleration." For the study, the team examined thousands of pieces of data from various sources.