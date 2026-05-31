In Italy, there will be money back in future if you spend too long stuck in a traffic jam on a toll highway due to roadworks. The new regulation comes into force this Monday, i.e. before the start of the peak travel season. If the normal travel time is significantly exceeded, the operator must refund the toll in part or even in full under certain conditions. Many Germans also travel on Italy's freeways every year.

Compensation can be claimed via an app that brings together all the operators of private freeways. Drivers should already receive money back if their journey takes ten minutes longer than usual on a route of just under 100 kilometers. For longer journeys, the delay must be longer. If the journey takes more than two hours, the entire toll is generally refunded according to the traffic authority's guidelines. The regulation also applies to drivers from abroad.

Exceptions in the event of accidents and storms

Payment is only required if the refund amount is more than one euro. The freeway company Autostrade per l'Italia has calculated, for example, that it will refund 75 percent if you take 40 minutes longer than usual on a 90-kilometre route. If it takes one hour, everything is refunded. No money is refunded in the case of so-called emergency roadworks, accidents or weather-related disruptions. The new system should be fully operational by December.

The new regulation was pushed forward by the right-wing government in Rome. Transport Minister Matteo Salvini describes the decision as a "turning point" for the implementation of drivers' rights. However, Italy's consumer protection association doubts that everything will work. "It is obvious that for years there will be no real penalties for those who offer users a poor service," they say. In addition, consumer advocates warn that operators are offsetting their costs for refunds by increasing charges.

Other countries rely on vignettes

Italy has a total of around 7,000 kilometers of freeways. In contrast to Germany, where use is free, tolls have to be paid for the vast majority of them. Across Europe, the charges are highest in Italy and France: according to consumer protection associations, an average of between seven and nine cents is charged per kilometer driven. Other countries such as Austria and Switzerland rely on vignettes, i.e. season tickets for a specific period or even an entire year.

Italy also claims to have the oldest highway in the world: The 50-kilometer stretch between the major city of Milan and Varese, 50 kilometers further north, was put into operation in 1924.