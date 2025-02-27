Student Maria had an accident on Mount Tryfan in Wales. Facebook

A 28-year-old student dies in a climbing accident in Wales. Her friends, who witnessed the accident, try in vain to save her.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Civil engineering student Maria Eftimova (28) was an enthusiastic climber who was always looking for new challenges.

Last Saturday, she set off with a group of friends to Tryfan, one of the UK's most famous peaks.

Despite her experience and a recent ice climbing course in Norway, the tour ended in tragedy, according to various British media reports. Show more

On the steep north face of the almost 900-metre-high Tryfan mountain, Maria suddenly lost her footing and fell around 20 meters. Tryfan is one of the most famous peaks in Great Britain.

Her friends rush down to her and desperately try to resuscitate her. "We tried everything to save her," reports her friend James.

But the injuries were too severe and the mountain rescue team could only determine her death.

Grief and memories

Flowers and mementos are laid at the scene of the accident, while numerous obituaries are posted on social media. "Maria was full of energy and a thirst for adventure," writes an acquaintance.

Pictures show her surfing, hiking and climbing - always accompanied by her friends, who were already looking forward to a skiing vacation together in Austria.

Support for the family

Maria's family, who are from Bulgaria, are now collecting donations to finance the repatriation of her body for a funeral in her home country, according to various English media, including "bbc".

A close friend who accompanied her on many adventures writes: "You were an inspiration and the word adventure will always be associated with you."

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.